Whitney Houston personal Bible goes on sale for $95,000

Whitney Houston's personal Bible goes on sale for $95,000.

The Holy Book was used by the singer before she passed away in 2012 after drowning in a bathtub .

The story of Whitney's Bible

It was left behind in her Newport Beach luxury rental which she rented from 2009–2011. Daily Post reports that it was discovered by the landlord along with some clothes and CDs.

According to the unknown owner, he tried to contact the singer's agent but was told: "Keep it if you want." He ended up holding on to the Bible which he found interesting before selling the home in 2012.

Now, this unidentified person is selling the later singer's Bible through Moments in Time. Whitney's handwriting and pages documenting her life events can be found inside.

These events include her marriage to Robert B. Brown in 1992 and the birth of their now late daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown on March 4, 1993.

Would you buy it?