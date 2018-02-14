What you probably didn't know about St. Valentine

news

February 14 is commemorated around the world as St. Valentine’s Day. It is a day of candy, romance, and roses.

The day is dubbed as lover’s day and in the spirit of the day’s celebration, young people are known to be bold with their feelings.

But who was St. Valentine…and why is his day synonymous with love?

Officially known as Saint Valentine of Rome, St. Valentine was a Catholic priest who lived during days of an emperor called Emperor Claudius Gothicus.

And in those days a lot of things were prohibited in the kingdom of Rome, which among them were Christianity and the marriage of young people.

The reason for later was based on the hypothesis that unmarried soldiers fought better than married soldiers because the married ones, especially the newly wedded, fight with the thought of their wives at heart.

However, being a truthful priest, Valentinus (the Latin version of his name) knew that it was to deny people from experiencing the sweetness of love. Love to him was a sacred thing, and the ugliness of war should not be used to soil its beauty.

He would arrange to marry lovers in secret knowing fully well the consequence of his action.

Of course, he was arrested and placed within the confines of Judge Asterius. It was here that the Judge decided to put the faith of St. Valentine to test after he had testified to him about Jesus Christ.

The Judge would bring his blind daughter to St. Valentine, stating that if the priest could restore the girl's sight, he would do whatever he asked.

Valentine laid his hands on her eyes and the child's vision was restored.

Humbled by the simplicity of the miraculous act, the Judge sought to fulfill his promise by asking Valentinus what he should do.

"Destroy your idols, fast for three days, and undergo baptism" was the reply of the truthful priest

The judge obeyed and his forty-four member household (family members and servants) were baptized. He would also free the priest and other Christian inmates under his authority.

Nevertheless, the arrest didn't stop St.Valentine from bringing fulfillment to desires, secretly; as he was arrested again for the second time and sent to the Emperor himself.

The loving priest would, however, find favour in the eyes of Claudius Gothicus : The Emperor took a liking to him.

But not being able to be at peace with self, St. Valentine hoped to change the mind of emperor Claudius Gothicus and decided to share the truthfulness of Christ teaching with him.

The Emperor refused; commanding that Valentinus either renounce his faith or he would be beaten with clubs and beheaded.

St. Valentine peacefully refused the Emperor's command and was executed outside the Flaminian Gate, February 14, 269 AD.

It is said that on the day of his execution, the loving priest left a note for Asterius daughter that was signed, "Your Valentine".