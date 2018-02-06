What you need to know as Bishop David Oyedepo’s wife turns 60

news

Bishop David Oyedepo’s wife, Pastor Mrs. Faith , turned 60 years old on February 5, 2018.

In honor of her new age, Pulse Religion is celebrating this woman of God. Here are five things to know about Living Faith founder’s wife as she turns 60.

She almost lost her life in 2004

14 years ago, Pastor Faith battled a serious illness that almost cost her life. She made a full recovery , according to her daughter, Joyce Oyedepo, who shared the news on her Facebook page.

Bishop Oyedepo made reference to the incident while celebrating her birthday.

On the Press and Utility Facebook page of the church, he wrote:

Pastor Faith and her husband are relationship goals

This is not the first time Bishop Oyedepo has been vocal about his feelings for his wife, Faith.

Over the years, he has often made public declarations of his feelings for his partner.

Pastor Faith has also done the same, always saying amazing things about her husband on Father’s day and other special occasions.

A huge birthday thanksgiving was done for her 60th birthday

To celebrate Pastor Faith’s birthday, Living Faith held a thanksgiving service on Sunday, February 4, 2018.

The event, which took place at Canaanland, Ota, was attended by her sons and son-in-law, Stephen Ogah, who showed up in blue Agbadas.

The church’s social media’s pages were flooded with pictures from the thanksgiving service, attended by Pastor Adeboye, his wife, and other well known personalities.

She has been married for over 30 years

Bishop Oyedepo and his wife, Faith celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary on August 21, 2017.

The couple marked the occasion by sharing sweet messages to each other via social media.

She has four children

Her marriage has been blessed with four children.

They are David Oyedepo Jnr., Isaac Oyedepo, Joyce Oyedepo, and Love Oyedepo.