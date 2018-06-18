What to Read: Top 15 Psalms to hold on this week

news

Another new week is upon us. As usual, Pulse Religion recommends that you start it by studying the scriptures. Here are the top 15 psalms to hold on this week.

They are:

1. Psalm 9:1 -

"I will give thanks to the LORD with all my heart; I will recount all Your wonders."

2. Psalm 16:8 -

"I keep my eyes always on the Lord. With him at my right hand, I will not be shaken."

3. Psalm 18:32 -

" It is God who arms me with strength and makes my way blameless."

4. Psalms 18:39 -

"You have armed me with strength for battle; You have subdued my foes beneath me."

5. Psalm 30:2 -

"Lord my God, I called to you for help, and you healed me."

6. Psalm 37:4 -

"Take delight in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart."

7. Psalm 46:10 -

"He says, "Be still, and know that I am God; I will be exalted,I will be exalted in the earth."

8. Psalm 55:22 -

"Cast your cares on the Lord and he will sustain you; he will never let the righteous be shaken."

9. Psalm 57:10 -

"For great is your love, reaching to the heavens; your faithfulness reaches to the skies."

10. Psalm 63:3 -

"Because your love is better than life; my lips will glorify you."

11. Psalm 73:26 -

"My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever."

12. Psalm 86:5 -

"You, Lord, are forgiving and good, abounding in love to all who call to you."

13. Psalm 104:33 -

"I will sing to the Lord all my life; I will sing praise to my God as long as I live."

14. Psalm 118:24 -

"The Lord has done it this very day; let us rejoice today and be glad."

15. Psalm 136 -

"Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good. His love endures forever."

Be encouraged by these powerful verses as you face everything this new week has to offer. Go out there and conquer!!!