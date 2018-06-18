What to Read: Top 15 Psalms to hold on this week

Start your week on a good note by studying these great Bible verses.
They are:
"I will give thanks to the LORD with all my heart; I will recount all Your wonders."
"I keep my eyes always on the Lord. With him at my right hand, I will not be shaken."
" It is God who arms me with strength and makes my way blameless."
"You have armed me with strength for battle; You have subdued my foes beneath me."
"Lord my God, I called to you for help, and you healed me."
"Take delight in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart."
"He says, "Be still, and know that I am God; I will be exalted,I will be exalted in the earth."
"Cast your cares on the Lord and he will sustain you; he will never let the righteous be shaken."
"For great is your love, reaching to the heavens; your faithfulness reaches to the skies."
"Because your love is better than life; my lips will glorify you."
"My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever."
"You, Lord, are forgiving and good, abounding in love to all who call to you."
"I will sing to the Lord all my life; I will sing praise to my God as long as I live."
"The Lord has done it this very day; let us rejoice today and be glad."
"Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good. His love endures forever."
Be encouraged by these powerful verses as you face everything this new week has to offer. Go out there and conquer!!!