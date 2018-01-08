What God did for Nigerian Twitter user on crossover night

news

An interesting deliverance story has been shared by a Nigerian Twitter user.

According to Amarachukwu, from Imo state, @AmourxFaith, her pastor had a revelation about her ankle bracelet which he says was charmed by her best friend.

In order to deliver her from the stagnation , the pastor had to cut it from her leg.

She said: “After crossover tonight my pastor said he was ordered by the holy spirit to wash our feet into the new year. When it came to my turn he recognized an anklet bracelet that a “Best Friend” of mine had given me.

“He told me it was actually a spiritual form of soul tie and stagnation. He had cut it off!”

Advice to other Christians

The lady ended her post with a warning.

In her words, “Guys please be careful of the friends you allow into your life, people may form to have your best interests but they actually do not and the funny thing is I’ve been feeling very stagnant and lockdown for some time now. God is so good.”

This story was shared on January 1, 2017. It has since been deleted.