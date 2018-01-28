Home > Communities > Religion >

We look at unusual places where people go to have spiritual experiences.

  • Published:
Weird places where people go to worship play

 Am Phu Cave offers visitors a trip to hell

(atlasobscura)
When most people think of places of worship, church and mosques are usually the first things that come to mind.

Interestingly, these are not the only places where spiritual experiences happen.

In fact, there are at least five weird places where people go to worship. They include:

Awhum Waterfall And Cave in Nigeria

This is located in Enugu. The water is said to have healing powers. It is believed that the water heals the sick and chases away evil spirits.

There is a “mountain” where prayers are offered on. There is also a part of the water that remains constantly warm play

(artsymoments)

 

People also believe that waterfall brings about quick answers to their prayers. It is important to note that there is no documented evidence of any healing powers.

Awhum Waterfall and Caves play

(Pinterest)

 

Garage

For some, the garage is where you park your car, for people in Minnesota, it is a place to worship.

The church, Spirit Garage, encourages people of different faiths to share their religious experiences.

The Roofless Church in Indiana

People gather under the sky to worship. This is in line with what the foundation says, “Johnson and [client Jane Blaffer] Owen envisioned a church where the only roof large enough to encompass a world of worshippers was the sky.”

Check out the Roofless Church play

(atlasobscura)

 

Gilgal Sculpture Garden in Utah

This contains 12 original sculptures and over 70 stones engraved with Mormon scriptures, poems, and literary texts.

Gilgal Sculpture Garden in Utah play

(atlasobscura)

 

It also has grasshoppers, disembodied heads, a life-sized statue of Child himself and other strange carved images.

Gilgal Sculpture Garden in Utah play

(atlasobscura)

 

This hidden garden of stones was created by Thomas Battersby Child, Jr. in the mid-twentieth century.

Am Phu Cave (Vietnamese for “hell”) in Vietnam

Visitors come here to this cave to see a devilish underworld full of demons.

Weird places where people go to worship play

(tripadvisor)

 

The tour begins with man-hungry crocodiles, violent demons, fanged devils and a temple shrine where visitors can confess their sins and repent.

Am Phu Cave (Vietnamese for “hell”) in Vietnam play

(atlasobscura)

 

It was discovered in the 19th century.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

