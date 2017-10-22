Home > Communities > Religion >

We spoke to a magician about performing in church

We spoke to a magician about performing tricks in House of God

We also asked our readers to weigh in and they voted for the use of magic in church.

  • Published:
Magician says performing tricks in church is okay

Magician says performing tricks in church is okay

(cgccomics)
The use of magic by a Church of England minister caused a controversy online.

The minister, Priest Mark Townsend, was known for using magic during the sermons and service to entertain the congregation.

Church of England minister believes in the use of magic during sermons

Church of England minister believes in the use of magic during sermons

(Sunday Mirror)

 

As you might imagine, this did not go very well with everyone. In the minster’s words, “People can find the combination of a minister, a druid and a magician odd.”

In light of this issue, we reached out to a magician who gave reasons why there is nothing wrong with magic in the house of God, as long it is clean and not diabolic.

He said: “There are different forms of magic. There is black magic. There are magic tricks for entertainment purposes.

“There is magic for entertainment which is what we see on shows like America’s Got Talent. Those are magic tricks. They have no spiritual influences and are mare psychological effects.”

different kinds of magic

different kinds of magic

(madatom)

 

ALSO READ: It is time to stop falling for Pastors' tricks

Coincidentally, our magician who goes by the name, ‘Trickster’ is going to perform at a charity event called Dash held by a Christian group that is using magic to raise money.

So, he shared his thought process and how he came to the conclusion that magic in the church is okay.

In his words, “Two Saturdays from now I’d be in front of a crowd of maybe 200, showing them that an empty can of coke can be filled. The crowd will be wowed.

“Out of the 200. Maybe 5 won’t come near me. Maybe 10 would notice a glitch in my effect and tell people what they noticed. But at the end of the day, I’ve not brought the name of the Lord to shame. What I have done is made them realize there are many ways to think and many dimensions to how we perceive reality."

We asked a magician about performing tricks in House of God

We asked a magician about performing tricks in House of God

(gigmasters)

 

“I will be giving talks for each trick about perception. Is what I’m doing wrong? I don’t think so. If it were we would all shut down our TVs if a scene like this showed up on DSTV.

“As the magician, I’m not getting my powers from the devil. There’s a part of magic trickery that’s based on deceit. And that’s what seems wrong. But deceit would be wrong if I was doing this to extort.

“But no, I’m doing this to show our frailty and at the end of the day, I’d be climbing down the stage with applauds.”

We asked a magician about performing tricks in House of God

We asked a magician about performing tricks in House of God

(judson)

 

Pulse readers were asked to weigh in.

Interestingly, everyone voted in favour for the use of magic in church.

Readers approve of magic in church

Readers approve of magic in church

(pulse)

 

Do you agree?

Do you think magic should be performed in church?»

