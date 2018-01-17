Home > Communities > Religion >

We asked pastor, Catholic, Jehovah's Witness about first fruit

First Fruit We asked a pastor, Catholic, Jehovah's Witness to weigh in on controversial debate

We spoke to Christians of different denominations who shared their thoughts on the importance of first fruit offering.

We asked pastor, Catholic, Jehovah's Witness about first fruit

Old testament on first fruit

(thewordnow)
The issue of fist fruit offered in the January, the first month of every year, has been the bone of contention for some time.

Daddy Freeze, the leader of the #free the sheeple movement, says it is absolutely wrong and sinful.

(twitter.com/DaddyFRZ)

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s spiritual advisor and pastor, Paula White, urges her followers to “honor this principle.”

(worldreligionnews)

Pulse Religion brought it home by asking our Nigerian Christians to weigh in. Here is what they had to say.

Pastor says first fruit is very beneficial

We reached out to Pastor Gbenga Kolawale David of Triumphant Glorious Church in Badagry, Lagos, who had great things to say about this offering.

According to him, the “first fruit is a good thing but it depends on your faith because it works like fire. But many people don't have enough faith.

"If you pay it and you are doubting how you are going to survive then it won't work. It will only work when you give it with an understanding of what you are doing.”

(aroodawakening)

 

Jehovah Witness reacts to first fruit

We also reached out to a Jehovah Witness who was surprised to hear that such a thing even exists.

Catholic lashes out pastors who demand for first fruit

Finally, we spoke to a member of the Roman Catholic church. Lady Eno Ime, who happens to belong to the Order of the Knights Of St. Mulumba (KSM).

She said the church does not partake in this particular practice, adding that it is definitely not a Catholic doctrine.

Lady Ime added that it has become a way for pastors to exhort their members.

In her words, “I think the pastors in churches are just capitalizing on that to get so much money for themselves at the beginning of the year. They use it to settle their bills, buy new cars.

“If every single member pays, imagine how much he makes. It is a bad thing, using the Bible to extort money from innocent people.”

However, she adds: “If it is a spiritual thing, it should be a personal decision to sow a seed not because your pastor says do it.”

Social media reactions to first fruit

 

So far, first fruit has become a major controversial debate for Christians who can't seem to agree if it is a good or bad practice.

What are your thoughts?

