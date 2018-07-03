Watch Prophet T.B Joshua reveal latest vision for Nigeria

news

Prophet T.B Joshua reveals his latest vision for Nigeria.

During Sunday service on July 1, 2018, the founder of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) shared a series of prophecies concerning the president and this country.

According to him, this is the third time he has received this particular vision which is why he finally decided to share it.

In the service above via his Christian television network, Emmanuel TV, the popular cleric says: "I was in my vision and God told me to tell the nation and leaders to pray against the interruption of the democratic practice.

"The President's heart is like a stream of water in the hands of God and He can control it whenever He wants."

Referring to a 2016 prophecy concerning Nigeria's scary future, Prophet T.B Joshua urged everyone to pray.

In his words, "You must join me in prayer for the nation because two believers are better than one."

This appeal was immediately followed by a prayer for God to give President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigeria's leaders "a greater understanding of God's heart, discretion to guide their hearts, understanding that will protect them and wisdom that will rescue them".

Prophet T.B Joshua and his visions

The SCOAN founder is well known for making prophetic statements. Sometimes, they come to pass and sometimes they don't.

Recently, he scored a major victory when his prophecy concerning North and South Korea came to pass when these two reconciled.

Earlier this year, Prophet T.B Joshua, like many other preachers, also shared his prophecies for 2018, which he said would be amazing.

Watch the video above to see the rest of his latest vision.