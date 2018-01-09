Home > Communities > Religion >

UK newspaper criticises Matthew Ashimolowo’s lavish lifestyle

Matthew Ashimolowo UK newspaper criticises Nigerian pastor’s lavish lifestyle

The Kingsway International Christian Centre pastor is facing serious accusations from a UK newspaper. Daddy Freeze has also weighed in.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
UK newspaper criticises Matthew Ashimolowo’s lavish lifestyle play

Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo

(Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo has been criticised by a UK newspaper for his lavish lifestyle.

The tabloid is accusing the pastor of making £6.3million-a-year through the members of his church, Kingsway International Christian Centre.

UK newspaper criticises Matthew Ashimolowo’s lavish lifestyle play

UK newspaper criticises Matthew Ashimolowo’s lavish lifestyle

 

An investigation was carried out by the UK Sun and reported in an article titled “GOD DELUSION: Mega-rich pastors living in million pound homes prey on believers with claims of curing deadly diseases.”

It reads: “Pastor Ashimolowo’s church, Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC) launched in 1992 from a rented hall has £16.4m in assets, £500,000 in the bank and rakes in more than £8m in revenue a year.”

“KICC — which mainly operates in Walthamstow and the recently-acquired ‘Prayer City’ building in Chatham, Kent — takes £6.3m a year from tithing, where the congregation gives up 10 percent of its salary."

Kingsway International Christian Centre in London play

Kingsway International Christian Centre in London

(thesun)

 

“The church also has an army of 1,000 volunteers who provide it with more than 300,000 hours of free labor, worth more than £2m-a-year.

“But while claiming to ‘pass on his riches’ Ashimolowo — described as the church’s ‘founder, visionary and senior pastor’ — lives rent-free in a £1.1m nine-bedroom home in Romford, Essex, owned by the church.”

Pastor Ashimolowo's £1.1M home reportedly paid for by the church play

Pastor Ashimolowo's £1.1M home reportedly paid for by the church

(thesun)

 

The preacher was also accused of using church money for birthday parties and other luxuries.

It read: “Ashimolowo has previously been found by the Charity Commission to have used church funds to pay for a £120,000 birthday party for himself at a London hotel, a £80,000 new Mercedes and a £13,000 Florida timeshare.

He was also paid around £50,000-a-year by the church for ‘pastoral services’ before the 2005 probe found he had flouted charity rules by being a trustee and paying himself a salary.”

ALSO READ: Pastor Ashimolowo's demand for dollars shows Nigerians are religiously oppressed

Other accusations directed at Pastor Ashimolowo

The publication calls out the Nigerian preacher for his troubles with the law.

It said: “The Charity Commission found there had been ‘serious misconduct and mismanagement’ of charity funds and told it to establish itself as a new charity with new trustees — which it did.

“More than £500,000 was also legally paid by the church to his own private companies including Matthew Ashimolowo Media Ministries which publishes books and DVDs of his teachings.

“Accounts show the publishing company raked in more than £2 million — making a profit of £877,000 — between 1999 and 2005 before it started filing less detailed financial statements under Companies House rules."

Newspaper also accuses Alex Omokudu, who says he is 'heavily anointed with healing powers from God' of swindling members play

Newspaper also accuses Alex Omokudu, who says he is 'heavily anointed with healing powers from God' of swindling members

(thesun)

 

UK Sun also discusses Pastor Ashimolowo’s stance on tithing and wealth, while noting that the entire thing comes across as a ‘sales pitch.’

The Sun reporter named Richard Wheatstone who attended his service wrote, “The sermon, entitled ‘The Power of the Tithe’, listed 14 reasons why worshippers should donate 10 percent of their income to the church.

“Ashimolowo told the congregation: “If you do not pay the tithe, it is like you do not really trust God”. He labeled the money an “insurance against Satan” and warned of the dire consequences of non-payment."

Sun reporter Richard Wheatstone carried out the investigation play

Sun reporter Richard Wheatstone carried out the investigation

(thesun)

 

“The millionaire — estimated to be worth around £6 million by Forbes magazine in 2011 — says refusal to hand over hundreds of pounds a month will be seen by God as “disobedience” and result in it making “impossible for him to release your harvest”.

“He added: “Tithe is a good indicator of where your heart is”. Around 1,000 worshippers — who will be followed by a second congregation of the day just minutes later — fill out payment forms and place them into buckets passed along the aisles.”

How pastor Ashimolowo's church collects tithe play

How pastor Ashimolowo's church collects tithe

(thesun)

 

Daddy Freeze weighs in on Pastor Ashimolowo’s scandal

Cool FM On-Air personality, Daddy Freeze, has reacted to this new report by the UK newspaper.

He did this via his social media accounts saying, “God has started to vindicate him on his stand about “yahoo pastors.”

“He was abusing YOYOS the other day, now there is an article about him and his excesses, abusing church funds, as investigated by a U.K. Magazine!

“Come and carry your tithe pastor o! Chai see as my God dey vindicate me steady! Exposing their confusion. Just Google ‘God Delusion mega rich pastors living in million pound homes’ be careful not to laugh yourself to death.”

 

Between Pastor Ashimolowo and Daddy Freeze

In 2017, these two had a faceoff that started when the pastor lashed out at the OAP who has been preaching against tithes.

Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo vs Daddy Freeze  play

Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo vs Daddy Freeze 

(Instagram )

 

During a sermon, the preacher blasted Daddy Freeze by making reference to his failed marriage and calling him names.

He said: “Once and for all, let’s settle this matter on the power of the tithe. Some bunch of Yoyo somewhere should not determine what you pay.

Some guy who beats his wife throws her out, throws his children out of the house, broke his son’s knees, should not determine what we believe.

He drinks alcohol, sleeps with women and he’s trying to preach to preachers. He should just shut up because he is not qualified to speak on tithes.”

Postby

 

Daddy Freeze responded by sharing Biblical verses that support his no tithing campaign.

He said: “See the way he is defending tithing with so much passion; I hope this same passion is extended to bringing home our brothers who are currently enslaved in Libya. I didn’t hear ONE single bible verse, just sentiments, and emotions in this defense.

“Who is this ‘Yoyo’ now? Mention his name make we know am. And I hope there is proof to back these allegations up and they are not just ‘hearsay’ from a false interview conducted on an embattled pot of stale bitter leaf soup.

“Whoever the ‘yoyo’ is, one thing is certain, he cannot determine what the body of Christ believes, only the BIBLE can do that. So until you can come out with a superior argument to explain where Jesus, our high priest, or the disciples, our first pastors collected tithes, it looks like the ‘yoyo’ is the one speaking the biblical truth and no amount of subbing or name calling can override the scriptures…”

Daddy Freeze has been gaining a lot of attention for his #free the sheeple movement.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 First Fruit We spoke to a Nigerian pastor about controversial Church...bullet
2 Back from Hell 3 people who died but came back to lifebullet
3 2018 Prophecies Prophet T.B Joshua and Pastor Chris Oyakhilome...bullet

Related Articles

Ashimolowo Pastor's demand for dollars shows Nigerians are religiously oppressed
Matthew Ashimolowo KICC pastor denies losing $5m to ponzi scheme
Matthew Ashimolowo Lead pastor gifts 5000 widows with N1000 each, clothes
David Oyedepo How Popular Bishop Emerged World's Richest Pastor
Presidential election prophesies Pastors whose predictions were right and those who got it wrong
Matthew Ashimolowo "In few years time, a man will make Nigeria better"
He Is Good To Go: Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo Endorses Aregbesola For Governor
Tithing Pastor Sam Adeyemi joins controversial debate
Oyedepo, Adeboye Nigeria’s favourite pastors make Forbes list
Pastor Ashimolowo Kingsway International Pastor reacts to tithing controversy

Religion

Selena Gomez loves God and she is not afraid to say it
Selena Gomez How popular singer became a child of God
Daddy Freeze condemns prosperity teachings, offers perfect solution
Daddy Freeze: OAP offers perfect solution to prosperity teachings
RCCG: In 2018, Pastor Adeboye’s church is fasting for 80 days
RCCG This year, Pastor Adeboye’s church is fasting for 80 whole days
Wife Material: Is church the perfect place to find a spouse?
Wife Material Is the church the perfect place to find a spouse?