Trump, Christian leaders celebrate National Day of Prayer

Every year, America celebrates the National Day of Prayer on the first Thursday of May.

On this day, Americans  pray for God to bless the country

Here is how the president of the United States of America, Donald Trump and some Christian leaders celebrated National Day of Prayer.

On the first Thursday of May of every year, America marks a day set aside for prayers. This practice started in 1952 after it was established by Congress.

Trump’s message

Today, the president issued a press release. Here is an excerpt:

“On this National Day of Prayer, we join together to offer gratitude for our many blessings and to acknowledge our need for divine wisdom, guidance, and protection. Prayer, by which we affirm our dependence on God, has long been fundamental to our pursuit of freedom, peace, unity, and prosperity. Prayer sustains us and brings us comfort, hope, peace, and strength. Therefore, we must cherish our spiritual foundation and uphold our legacy of faith…

“America has known peace, prosperity, war, and depression and prayer has sustained us through it all. May our Nation and our people never forget the love, grace, and goodness of our Maker, and may our praise and gratitude never cease. On this National Day of Prayer, let us come together, all according to their faiths, to thank God for His many blessings and ask for His continued guidance and strength.”

More National Prayer Messages

Christian leaders like the late Billy Graham’s son, Frank and Joel Osteen’s wife, Victoria also shared their thoughts on prayers on social media.

Check them out.

 

 

