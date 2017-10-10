This cute 4-year-old can recite the Qu’ran perfectly

A Facebook video of a cute young boy has been making the rounds online.

In the video, we see four-year-old Muhammad Ahnaf easily reciting verses from the Quran.

The video was posted by his teacher, Wieyna Syazwina on September 28, 2017.

The caption read, “Muhammad Ahnaf — such a clever boy. At four years old he is able to recite the Quran fluently.

“May you grow up to be a righteous son, who is blessed with knowledge and good fortune.”

So far, it has gotten 891, 030 views and over 27k shares. The video received positive reactions from many people.

Check out some of the comments:

“Alhamdulillah. His parents must be so proud of him.”

“May his heart stay open and his future bright.”

“Muhammad Ahnaf, may you grow up to be a good son and a Huffaz (an individual who memorises the Quran) one day.”

Sadly, children in Xinjiang, Northwest China might not have the same luxury that four-year-old Ahnaf has.

According to Morocco World News, Muslims have been ordered to hand in their religious objects or face “harsh punishment.”

A Kazakh Muslim said, “Officials at [the] village, township and county level are confiscating all Qurans and the special mats used for prayer.

“We received a notification saying that every single ethnic Uyghur must hand in any Islam-related items from their own home, including Qurans, prayers and anything else bearing the symbols of religion,” Dilxat Raxit of the exiled World Uyghur Congress added.

ALSO READ: China orders religious organisations to pledge allegiance to the state

Reportedly, the warning was sent out via WeChat as part of a crackdown against extremists.

Meanwhile, NDTV reports that this news is false. This based on Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang’s statement.

He said, “We hope relevant parties refrain from making groundless allegations and rumours.”

Speaking with reporters, he added that the situation in Xinjiang was “sound.”