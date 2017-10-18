Recently, a post from Pastor Mrs Foluke Adeboye’s Twitter account got everyone talking.

On Monday, October 16, 2017, the wife to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) took to social media to gush over her husband .

The Clergyman’s wife shared a picture of her husband with the caption, “Just take a look at my #MCM and #MCE. I am a blessed woman. #MansTooHot”

This sweet display of affection got a lot of negative reactions.

Tweets like these made us wonder what the big deal is about a pastor ‘playing love’ on social media.

We asked our readers to weigh in and this is what they had to say.

Thankfully, the majority (70.8%) saw nothing wrong with anointed husbands and wives showing Public Display of Affection (PDA) online.

The next of group of readers (16.7%) were indifferent while the minority (12.5%) said they are against it.

No one caused for our opinion but we agree with the majority. Pastors should be able to play love on social media and offline if they want.

They are appointed alright, but they are human beings too, with blood running through their veins.

They deserve to play love too.