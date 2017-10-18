Home > Communities > Religion >

There is nothing wrong with Adeboyes ‘playing love’ on Twitter

There is nothing wrong with Pastors 'playing love' on social media

Twitter was not pleased with Pastor Folu's decision to call her husband, Daddy G.O, her MCM and MCE.

Readers say there is nothing wrong with Pastors 'playing love' on social media

Readers say there is nothing wrong with Pastors ‘playing love’ on social media

(naij)
Recently, a post from Pastor Mrs Foluke Adeboye’s Twitter account got everyone talking.

On Monday, October 16, 2017, the wife to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) took to social media to gush over her husband.

The Clergyman’s wife shared a picture of her husband with the caption, “Just take a look at my #MCM and #MCE. I am a blessed woman. #MansTooHot”

 

This sweet display of affection got a lot of negative reactions.

 

Tweets like these made us wonder what the big deal is about a pastor ‘playing love’ on social media.

We asked our readers to weigh in and this is what they had to say.

Thankfully, the majority (70.8%) saw nothing wrong with anointed husbands and wives showing Public Display of Affection (PDA) online.

Readers say there is nothing wrong with Pastors ‘playing love’ on social media play

Readers say there is nothing wrong with Pastors ‘playing love’ on social media

(pulse)

ALSO READ: Pastor Adeboye’s wife kisses him in public & people go crazy

The next of group of readers (16.7%) were indifferent while the minority (12.5%) said they are against it.

No one caused for our opinion but we agree with the majority. Pastors should be able to play love on social media and offline if they want.

They are appointed alright, but they are human beings too, with blood running through their veins.

Flashback to when Adeboyes broke the Internet with their kiss play

Flashback to when Adeboyes broke the Internet with their kiss

(ogafricans)

 

They deserve to play love too.

