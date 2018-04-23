Home > Communities > Religion >

Testimonies: Why Christians should always share their stories

Testimonies Here is why Christians should always share their stories

Yes, sharing your testimonies is a great thing that should be encouraged.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Testimonies: Why Christians should always share their stories play

Always share your testimony

(samevine)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In a highly spiritual country like ours filled with superstitions and weird beliefs about ‘village people,’ a lot of Christians are very reluctant to share their testimonies. Still, we think there are a couple of reasons why people should always share their stories.

They include:

It is not about you

Sharing a testimony is about giving glory to God, not necessarily about the person telling the story. Bearing this mind should be a great motive to share your story.

“As a child of God, our whole reason for existing is to give God praise. What a testimony to give in a difficult situation” —  Monica Johnson.

Christians should always share their stories play

Christians should always share their stories

(SlideShare)

 

It encourages others

Another great reason why sharing your testimony is a great idea is because it helps to encourage other people, Christians and non-believers alike.

You never know whose life is going to be changed by your story or how God is going to use your testimony to motivate another’s person.

Christians should always share their stories play

Christians should always share their stories

(pinterest)

 

“Sometimes a single phrase of testimony can set events in motion that affect someone’s life for eternity” — Dieter F. Uchtdorf.

ALSO READ: Former lesbian leaves gay lifestyle after powerful encounter with God

God wants us to

If none of the above does not change your mind then this should. Sharing your testimony is a must because our Heavenly Father wants us to.

Don't believe me? Check out this two Bible verses — “But in your hearts revere Christ as Lord. Always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have. But do this with gentleness and respect, keeping a clear conscience, so that those who speak maliciously against your good behavior in Christ may be ashamed of their slander,” 1 Peter 3:15–16 reads.

Mark 5:19 adds,  “No, go home to your family, and tell them everything the Lord has done for you and how merciful he has been.”

What is a testimony?

Before you go sharing your testimony, it is important that you know exactly what you are getting into.

One thing you have to bear in mind is that a testimony is always about God not you, your wealth, e.t.c.

Christians should always share their stories play

Christians should always share their stories

(SlideShare)

 

As a friend once put it, ‘a testimony should make heaven happy, in fact angels should rejoice with you.’

So, next time, ask yourself, ‘who does this really glorify, God or material things?

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Healing 10 great Bible verses to read when you need divine helpbullet
2 Bishop Oyedepo Pastor describes Buhari’s government as a failurebullet
3 Revelation 3 things every Christian should know about ‘scary’ Bible bookbullet

Religion

Russia’s Supreme Court declared Jehovah’s Witnesses an ‘extremist organisation’ on April 20, 2017. Since then, at least 5 terrible things have been done to the group
Jehovah’s Witnesses What you need to know about 1 year anniversary of Russia banning religious group for being ‘extremist’
Spirituality, Sex: Are demons making Christians watch porn?
Spirituality, Sex Are demons making Christians watch porn?
Bible Study: 3 ways to read more of the Word of God this week
Bible Study 3 simple ways to read more of the Word of God this week
Homosexuality: CAN says same-sex union has no place in Nigeria
Homosexuality CAN says same-sex marriage has no place in Nigeria