Testimonies: Why Christians should always share their stories

In a highly spiritual country like ours filled with superstitions and weird beliefs about ‘village people,’ a lot of Christians are very reluctant to share their testimonies. Still, we think there are a couple of reasons why people should always share their stories.

They include:

It is not about you

Sharing a testimony is about giving glory to God , not necessarily about the person telling the story. Bearing this mind should be a great motive to share your story.

“As a child of God, our whole reason for existing is to give God praise. What a testimony to give in a difficult situation” — Monica Johnson.

It encourages others

Another great reason why sharing your testimony is a great idea is because it helps to encourage other people, Christians and non-believers alike.

You never know whose life is going to be changed by your story or how God is going to use your testimony to motivate another’s person.

“Sometimes a single phrase of testimony can set events in motion that affect someone’s life for eternity” — Dieter F. Uchtdorf.

God wants us to

If none of the above does not change your mind then this should. Sharing your testimony is a must because our Heavenly Father wants us to.

Don't believe me? Check out this two Bible verses — “But in your hearts revere Christ as Lord. Always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have. But do this with gentleness and respect, keeping a clear conscience, so that those who speak maliciously against your good behavior in Christ may be ashamed of their slander,” 1 Peter 3:15–16 reads.

Mark 5:19 adds, “No, go home to your family, and tell them everything the Lord has done for you and how merciful he has been.”

What is a testimony?

Before you go sharing your testimony, it is important that you know exactly what you are getting into.

One thing you have to bear in mind is that a testimony is always about God not you, your wealth, e.t.c.

As a friend once put it, ‘a testimony should make heaven happy, in fact angels should rejoice with you.’

So, next time, ask yourself, ‘who does this really glorify, God or material things?