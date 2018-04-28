T.B Joshua predicted North & South Korea’s agreement 4 yrs ago

news

Prophet T.B Joshua is claiming to have predicted North and South Korea’s historic peace agreement four years ago.

According to the founder of The Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), this reconciliation is the fulfillment of prophecy he made on April 3, 2014.

In the video above, which was uploaded to his YouTube channel on January 4, 2018, the cleric is seen discussing the 65-year-old hostilities and a future reconciliation between the two nations.

Speaking at a Pastor’s conference in South Korea, he says, “In your country here [South Korea], whatever threat you are having now is not a threat.

“You people will still come to the table to talk reconciliation between you and the North. There is no fight between South and North.

“Whatever threat now, they will still come together and discuss. They will not fight but there will be threat, threat, threat There will be gunshot threat but you will still discuss. There will be reconciliation. I am seeing reconciliation coming. Discussion will come.”

North and South Korea’s historic peace agreement

These two countries have been fighting since 1953.

This all changed when North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in met for the first time on Friday, April 27, 2018.

This meeting also marked the first time any North Korean leader has ever visited South Korea .

After the third Korean summit, the two leaders stood in front of South Korea’s Peace House and told the world that there would be “no more war,” adding that there are plans to completely denuclearize the Korean Peninsula in a “phased manner.”

Military talks are set to hold next month.