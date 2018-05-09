Sultan of Sokoto joins Pastor Adeboye on PVC campaign

news

Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, joins Pastor Enoch Adeboye's Permanent Voters' Card (PVC) campaign .

Daily Post reports that he called on Muslims to get their cards on May 8, 2018, at the annual Pre-Ramadan meeting organized by the Jama'atul Nasril Islam (JNI) in Kaduna state.

At the event, he also spoke about the importance of electing the right leaders in next year.

In his words, "Islam is a religion of justice and fairness, as such, I urge you to evaluate the current situation of the country and make your own judgment, vote for the candidates you feel will serve you better."

The Sultan joins the likes of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and the Archbishop of Church of God Mission, International Incorporated, Most Rev. Margaret Benson Idahosa, who have also urged people to get their PVCs.

ALSO READ: Delta Pastor says members without PVCs “would not be allowed to worship” in his church

Sultan of Sokoto on Ramadan

Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar also discussed the upcoming Holy Month, encouraging Muslims to trust the Moon Sighting Committee to reveal the right date.

"We don't want division among ourselves on the issue of the Ramadan moon sighting, the Moon Sighting Committee will not give wrong information, " the Sultan said.

Ramadan is expected to begin in less than two weeks , May 17, 2018, to be exact, according to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, the deputy director general of the Sharjah Center for Astronomy & Space Sciences.

In his words, "The new moon of the Holy Month of Ramadan is to be 'born' on Tuesday, May 13 around 3.48 pm UAE time, and disappears two minutes before sunset of the same evening."