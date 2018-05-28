Home > Communities > Religion >

Studying Proverbs will give you great wisdom for the new week

Here are some wisdom-filled proverbs to hold on this week.

  Published:
God is the key to divine wisdom


Want some divine wisdom for this new week? Take it from us, studying these Proverbs will give you everything you need.

They are:

Proverbs 9:10 - 

"Fear of the Lord is the foundation of wisdom. Knowledge of the Holy One results in good judgment."

Proverbs 4:5–6 - 

"So make wisdom your quest - search for the revelation of life's meaning. Don't let what I say go in one ear and out the other. Stick with wisdom and she will stick to you, protecting you throughout your days. She will rescue all those who passionately listen to her voice."

Proverbs 4:7 - 

"Wisdom is the most important thing; so get wisdom. If it costs everything you have, get understanding."

Divine wisdom is different from human wisdom play



 

Proverbs 3:7 - 

"Do not be wise in your own eyes; Fear the Lord [with reverent awe and obedience] and turn [entirely] away from evil."

Proverbs 19:8 - 

"Do yourself a favor and love wisdom. Learn all you can, then watch your life flourish and prosper!"

Proverbs 3:13–14 - 

"Those who find true wisdom obtain the tools for understanding, the proper way to live, for they will have a fountain of blessing pouring into their lives. To gain the riches of wisdom is far greater than gaining the wealth of the world. As wisdom increases, a great treasure is imparted, greater than many bars of refined gold."

Proverbs 2:6 - 

"For the Lord gives wisdom; from his mouth come knowledge and understanding."

God's words contain immense wisdom play



 

Proverbs 22:17 - 

"Incline your ear, and hear the words of the wise, and apply your heart to my knowledge."

Proverbs 1:7 - 

"How then does a man gain the essence of wisdom? We cross the threshold of true knowledge when we live in complete awe and adoration of God. Stubborn know-it-alls will never stop to do this, for they scorn true wisdom and knowledge."

