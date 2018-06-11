Pulse.ng logo
St. Pio prayer is perfect for anyone dealing with depression

With the recent cases of depression-related suicide, we recommend this prayer from Padre Pio.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
(historyplex)
Lately, there has been an increase in cases of depression-related suicides like the death of World-renowned TV personality and celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain and iconic fashion designer Kate Spade. As such, Pulse Religion offers a special prayer from St. Pio of Pietrelcina, one that is perfect for anyone dealing with this particular mental health disorder.

The prayer goes like this:

"Stay with me, Lord, for it is necessary to have you present so that I do not forget you. You know how easily I abandon you.

Stay with me, Lord, because I am weak, and I need your strength, so that I may not fall so often.

Stay with me, Lord, for you are my life, and without you, I am without fervor.

Stay with me, Lord, for you are my light, and without you, I am in darkness.

Stay with me, Lord, to show me your will.

Stay with me, Lord, so that I hear your voice and follow you.

Stay with me, Lord, for I desire to love you very much, and always be in your company.

Stay with me, Lord, if you wish me to be faithful to you.

Stay with me, Lord, for as poor as my soul is, I want it to be a place of consolation for you, a nest of love. Amen."

(Riccardo | CC BY 2.0)

ALSO READ: 3 Roman Catholic saints who battled with depression

More on Depression

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO),  depression-related suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people around the world.

WHO offers a list of triggers which include the loss of a loved one or a relationship break-up. It also notes that "others are people suffering from chronic pain or illness, people who have experienced war, violence, trauma, abuse or discrimination and those socially isolated."

 

The organization urges everyone to support and encourage anyone going through depression in order to avoid suicide.

"Suicides are preventable and it is okay to talk about suicide; if there is someone around you who is facing these challenges, find an appropriate time and a quiet place to talk to them; let them know you are there to listen," is the organization recommendation.

