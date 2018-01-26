Should churches have wealthy Pastors with lavish lifestyles?

news

Would you be okay if your pastor is wealthy and has a lavish lifestyle?

Before you answer, consider what Pastor John Gray has to say on the issue of wealthy church leaders.

In a recent interview, the Redemption Church pastor and Lakewood Church’s associate pastor defended rich preachers.

He says, “My thing is this: If you work hard and pay your taxes, then you should be able to live where you are able to afford. I think that pastors do have a responsibility to be wise with the things that they have.”

Why Pastor Gray says it is okay for church leaders to have lavish lifestyles

Pastor Gray, who is also a best-selling author, and reality TV star, goes on to explain his stance.

In his words, “I produce projects. I have a TV show, I have a book. And I’m not going to change what I do or how I live.

“I’ve got a Range Rover. I like that truck. It doesn’t have gold rims. It’s a truck. I like it. So if you get a Ford Explorer and give to the poor, well I still give to the poor. We just gave $20,000 away today. So the key is not the stuff.”

Still, Pastor Gray says he understands why some Christians might be uncomfortable with pastors “flaunting” their wealth.

“I understand why and how people get there, but I think they should be very cautious to understand that if the individuals that are serving are honorable and they are committed to serving, if they have saved their money and want to do something nice for their spouse or they want to live in a home, you’ve got one life,” he says.

The pastor concludes with a statement directed at pastors who are rich at the expense of their members.

In his words, “I do, however, see something wrong with people who will pimp the church and pimp people and manipulate emotions to enrich themselves. That I do have a problem with.”

Daddy Freeze on Pastors

Meanwhile controversial Cool FM OAP and convener of the free the sheeple movement just made a statement on pastors.

During a recent teaching, he urged preachers to get jobs in order to avoid living off their members.

The Youtube video sparked a conversation in the comment section as people either agreed or disagreed with Daddy Freeze’s opinion.