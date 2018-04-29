Home > Communities > Religion >

Maharaj Ji's spokesman refutes claims of spiritual leaders death

Satguru Maharaj Ji Nigerian spiritual leader reportedly still alive

Ojo Peter refuted claims that the spiritual leader is dead, adding that Maharaj Ji is in perfect health condition.

  • Published:
Sat Guru Maharaj Ji play

Sat Guru Maharaj Ji
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The spokesman for SatGuru Maharaj Ji, Ojo Peter, has on Saturday, April 28, 2018, refuted claims that the spiritual leader is dead.

According to him, the rumours of the death are a mischievous attempt by unpleasant members of the society.

He also added that Maharaj Ji is in perfect health condition.

ALSO READ: All you need to know about “Black Jesus”

Guru Maharaj-Ji At Ooni Of Ife’s Wedding play

Guru Maharaj-Ji At Ooni Of Ife’s Wedding

(nairaland)

 

In a statement signed by Peter and titled, ‘Maharaji is alive and not dead’, the spokesman stated that the rumours are being pushed by some people who are uncomfortable with how vocal Maharaji has been about some of the unpleasant things which have been happening in the country.

The statement read, “The rumour of the death of Maharaj Ji was concocted by some people who have found it difficult to silence him from telling the truth about happenings in Nigeria and the world at large. The news of the death of Maharaj Ji is not only false but one that was mischievously concocted by some disgruntled elements.

“They want to use the false news to cause disaffection among numerous members of the One Love Family, Nigerians and the world at large but Maharaj Ji has already exposed them for who they are. Such news will never stop Maharaj Ji from saying the truth he is known for.

Guru Maharaj-Ji's devotees wear red and white play

Guru Maharaj-Ji's devotees wear red and white

(nairaland)

 

“We use this medium to tell the whole world that Maharaj Ji is hale and hearty. People of the world should disregard such false information as Maharaj Ji himself has spoken on the rumour of his death to people who called him from Nigeria and abroad.”

ALSO READ: 'Why Buhari has no chance in Aso Rock'- Guru Maharaj Ji explains

Meet Guru Maharaj-Ji, the "living perfect master of this age" play

Meet Guru Maharaj-Ji, the "living perfect master of this age"

(peoplenpolitics)

 

On Friday, April 27, 2018, some social media users shared the news that Maharaj Ji was dead but subsequent checks revealed that the Spiritual leader was still alive.

Some of the users proceeded to delete their posts while others went a step further to apologise.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Guru Maharaj Ji All you need to know about “Black Jesus”bullet
2 Pastor Kumuyi See beautiful photos of Deeper Life’s multi-billion...bullet
3 Healing 10 great Bible verses to read when you need divine helpbullet

Related Articles

Guru Maharaj Ji All you need to know about “Black Jesus”
Satguru Maharaji 'President Buhari should consult me on Boko Haram issues' - Spiritual leader says
India Man gives up wealth for life in the monastery
Sat Guru Maharaj Ji 'Why Buhari has no chance in Aso Rock'- Spiritual leader explains
Satguru Maharaj Ji 'It's a taboo for women to contest for Presidency, governorship roles'
Conflict Police investigate mass conversion of Muslims, Christians to Hinduism
Rage Hindu priest kills 2 fellow priests in India
In India Bodies Of 4 Women And Baby Found In Popular Religious Guru's House
Sat Guru Maharaji “The True Name Of The Creator Is Muharaj Ji, Not God, Allah, Jesus, Or Mohammed”

Religion

Billy Graham grandson to preach like Jesus is coming back soon
Billy Graham ‘I will preach as if Christ is coming back in our lifetime’ — late evangelist’s grandson
Pope Francis says Heaven is definitely not boring
Pope Francis ‘No, Heaven is definitely not boring’ — Holy Father explains
T.B Joshua predicted North & South Korea’s agreement 4 yrs ago
Prophet T.B Joshua ‘I predicted North and South Korea’s historic peace agreement 4 years ago’ — SCOAN founder
Handle stressful moment with these 5 Bible verses
Stress Handle stressful moment with these 5 Bible verses