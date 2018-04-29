news

The spokesman for SatGuru Maharaj Ji, Ojo Peter, has on Saturday, April 28, 2018, refuted claims that the spiritual leader is dead.

According to him, the rumours of the death are a mischievous attempt by unpleasant members of the society.

He also added that Maharaj Ji is in perfect health condition.

In a statement signed by Peter and titled, ‘Maharaji is alive and not dead’, the spokesman stated that the rumours are being pushed by some people who are uncomfortable with how vocal Maharaji has been about some of the unpleasant things which have been happening in the country.

The statement read, “The rumour of the death of Maharaj Ji was concocted by some people who have found it difficult to silence him from telling the truth about happenings in Nigeria and the world at large. The news of the death of Maharaj Ji is not only false but one that was mischievously concocted by some disgruntled elements.

“They want to use the false news to cause disaffection among numerous members of the One Love Family, Nigerians and the world at large but Maharaj Ji has already exposed them for who they are. Such news will never stop Maharaj Ji from saying the truth he is known for.

“We use this medium to tell the whole world that Maharaj Ji is hale and hearty. People of the world should disregard such false information as Maharaj Ji himself has spoken on the rumour of his death to people who called him from Nigeria and abroad.”

On Friday, April 27, 2018, some social media users shared the news that Maharaj Ji was dead but subsequent checks revealed that the Spiritual leader was still alive.

Some of the users proceeded to delete their posts while others went a step further to apologise.