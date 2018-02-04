Satanists upset Christians by adopting “Road to Hell” highway

news

Christians are angry with Satanists for adopting a road and nicknaming it the “Road to Hell.”

Huffington Post reports that a stretch of I-10 near Casa Grande has been adopted by the Satanic Temple of Arizona.

After the adoption was approved in September, 2017, volunteers were seen cleaning up the highway with pitchforks.

The adoption process of “Road to Hell”

Just in case you were wondering, it was relatively easy to adopt this highway, according to a member named America Curl.

Speaking with local Fox station KSAZ, she shared details of the adoption process, Curl said she reached out to the state department of transportation saying, “I just want to clean up a highway. Please give me a highway to clean up, and they said fine.”

Next, the temple filled out a form, paid a fee, and Curl adds, "Then, you put what you want on the signs. We wrote the Satanic Temple of Arizona. Then, you submit through DOT, and they get back to you really quickly."

Concerning the motive, she says, "I was a little hesitant, because I understand people know our name, and worry that we're going to do something crazy, and we're going to try and turn this into something political.

"I really like that this project means enough to our members, that we want to expand it so that people can get out there and work, to show that keeping this state beautiful is important to them."

In an interview with local NBC station News 4 Tucson, Stu de Haan, one of the founding members of The Satanic Temple of Arizona, said, “People have this perception that one side does the good stuff and the other side does all the bad stuff.

“What we are really showing here is that Satanism is a legitimate religion, even though it’s non-theistic. We are showing the people do have a sense of community and they want to get involved.”

What is the Satanic Temple?

This “Adopt a Highway” program is consistent with the organization’s first tenet which states that “[o]ne should strive to act with compassion and empathy towards all creatures in accordance with reason.”

In spite of the Satanic temple ’s name, members maintain that they don’t believe in Satan or God.

Like the pitchforks used to pick up trash, the organization's name is simply a way to make fun of religious beliefs.