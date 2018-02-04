Home > Communities > Religion >

Satanists upset Christians by adopting “Road to Hell” highway

In Arizona Satanists upset Christians by adopting highway and naming it “Road to Hell”

To make matters worse, the Satanic Temple members made a Satanic star shape with pitchforks on this particular road.

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Christians are angry with Satanists for adopting a road and nicknaming it the “Road to Hell.”

Huffington Post reports that a stretch of I-10 near Casa Grande has been adopted by the Satanic Temple of Arizona.

After the adoption was approved in September, 2017, volunteers were seen cleaning up the highway with pitchforks.

Members clean up “Road to Hell” highway with pitchforks play

Members clean up “Road to Hell” highway with pitchforks

(facebook/SatanicTempleArizona)

 

The adoption process of “Road to Hell”

Just in case you were wondering, it was relatively easy to adopt this highway, according to a member named America Curl.

Speaking with local Fox station KSAZ, she shared details of the adoption process, Curl said she reached out to the state department of transportation saying, “I just want to clean up a highway. Please give me a highway to clean up, and they said fine.”

the Satanic Temple members make a Satanic star shape with pitchforks play

the Satanic Temple members make a Satanic star shape with pitchforks

(thesatanictemplearizona)

 

Next, the temple filled out a form, paid a fee, and Curl adds, "Then, you put what you want on the signs. We wrote the Satanic Temple of Arizona. Then, you submit through DOT, and they get back to you really quickly."

Concerning the motive, she says, "I was a little hesitant, because I understand people know our name, and worry that we're going to do something crazy, and we're going to try and turn this into something political.

"I really like that this project means enough to our members, that we want to expand it so that people can get out there and work, to show that keeping this state beautiful is important to them."

“Road to Hell” highway play

“Road to Hell” highway

(facebook/SatanicTempleArizona)

 

In an interview with local NBC station News 4 Tucson, Stu de Haan, one of the founding members of The Satanic Temple of Arizona, said, “People have this perception that one side does the good stuff and the other side does all the bad stuff.

“What we are really showing here is that Satanism is a legitimate religion, even though it’s non-theistic. We are showing the people do have a sense of community and they want to get involved.”

Postby

ALSO READ: 7 things you should know about Church of Satan

What is the Satanic Temple?

This “Adopt a Highway” program is consistent with the organization’s first tenet which  states that “[o]ne should strive to act with compassion and empathy towards all creatures in accordance with reason.”

Greaves is the Satanic Temple’s spokesman play

Greaves is the Satanic Temple’s spokesman

(thesatanictemple)

 

In spite of the Satanic temple’s name, members maintain that they don’t believe in Satan or God.

Like the pitchforks used to pick up trash, the organization's name is simply a way to make fun of religious beliefs.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 In India Female Imam receives death threats after leading Friday prayerbullet
2 Pulse List 5 weird places where people go to worshipbullet
3 Annahita Parsan Meet former Muslim who is taking the gospel to Swedenbullet

Related Articles

Religious Discrimination Satanic Temple cries out on Twitter
Face of Baphomet Satanists unveil huge statue of Devil in America (PHOTOS)
In America Woman arrested for destroying satanic temple display
In America Satan worshippers display huge snake sign to oppose Christmas
'Thou Shall Not' Man Says Devil Sent Him To Destroy 10 Commandments
Church of Satan 7 things you should know about this denomination
Back from Hell 3 people who died but came back to life
Sex Pastor says having sexual intercourse in your dream is not demonic
Google Home Device knows Satan, but has no idea who Jesus Christ or God is
For Real? Meet 64-Year-Old Man Who Says He Has Visited Heaven 4 Times…And Draws Map Too

Religion

Nigerian pilgrims going to Saudi Arabia
Hajj Board says only 20% of 2018 pilgrims paid fares in Adamawa
3 ways to know if you are a real Christian
Christianity How to know if you are a 'real' Christian
Don’t believe hype, Christianity isn't what you think it is
Things God Told Me To Tell You Don’t believe the hype, Christianity is not what you think it is
Daddy Freeze wants more schools and hospitals not churches
Daddy Freeze Religious activist says no to church planting