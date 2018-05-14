Home > Communities > Religion >

Rev. Sam Adeyemi bags PhD from Regent University

Rev. Sam Adeyemi Daystar founder graduates from Regent University with PhD

The excited cleric took to social media on Sunday, May 13, 2018, to share photos from the event.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Rev. Sam Adeyemi graduates from Regent University play

Rev. Sam Adeyemi graduates from Regent University

(naijaloaded)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Rev. Sam Adeyemi, the general overseer of Daystar Church, has successfully bagged a PhD from Regent University in the US.

The excited cleric took to social media on Sunday, May 13, 2018, to share photos from the event.

ALSO READ: Everything you need to know about Daystar senior Pastor

Rev. Sam Adeyemi graduates from Regent University play

Rev. Sam Adeyemi graduates from Regent University

(naijaloaded)

 

He captioned one of the snaps, writing, "Grateful to God for graduation today from @RegentUniversity as Doctor of Strategic Leadership (DSL).

"Appreciation to my lovely wife, @nikeadeyemi, and children, family, friends, the faculty (Dr Doris Gomez, Dr Kathleen Patterson, Dr Rob Freeborough, et al.), and Dr Pat Robertson for great encouragement through this academic journey. The objective was reinvention.

Rev. Sam Adeyemi, his wife and kids at his graduation ceremony play

Rev. Sam Adeyemi, his wife and kids at his graduation ceremony

(naijaloaded)

 

"We are never too old to learn. Trusting God to serve better. #regentgrad18 #glorytoGod #strategicleadership."

Big congrats to him.

Daystar’s founder to make church history by launching Saturday services

Pastor Sam Adeyemi is making history by starting Saturday services at his church, Daystar.

According to the church’s bulletin, Saturday services at Daystar Christian Center will begin on April 7, 2018.

The first will be held by 6–7:15PM at the Church Premises, Plot A3C Ikosi Road, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

Daystar to launch Saturday services play

Daystar to launch Saturday services

(twitter/DaystarNG/)

ALSO READ: Pastor Sam Adeyemi joins controversial debate

This service is for people who are unable to attend services on Sundays. This way, everyone, irrespective of their busy schedule, get an opportunity to attend church at least once a week.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Healing 10 great Bible verses to read when you need divine helpbullet
2 Pope Francis Catholic priest fights with Pontiff over homosexuality...bullet
3 Jehovah's Witness Religious persecution forces members to leave Russiabullet

Related Articles

Pastor Adeboye RCCG member calls G.O a fraud
Bishop Oyedepo,Pastor Adeboye 5 popular pastors who have PhDs
Pastor Sam Adeyemi Daystar’s founder to make church history by launching Saturday services
Sam Adeyemi Everything you need to know about Daystar senior Pastor
Mother’s Day 10 of our favorite Mummy G.Os
Pastor Adeyemi, Tunde Bakare These two are the only popular Nigerian preachers who agree tithing has expired
Daddy Freeze OAP criticises Pastor Adeboye over new tithing sermon
Tithing Daddy Freeze praises Pastor Adeyemi for saying tithe payment is not by force
Valentine’s Day How your favorite Nigerian pastors celebrated Feb 14th
Tithing ‘Pay your 10% and stop worrying about how it is used’ — Pastor tells Nigerian Christians

Religion

Homosexuality: Anglican Church supports same-sex marriage
Homosexuality Anglican Church votes in favor of same-sex marriage
Pastor Adeboye claps back at critics after tithe controversy
Tithing Pastor Adeboye has a message for his critics
Prophet TB Joshua warns Christians to let go of dirty money
Prophet TB Joshua 'Stop taking dirty money to church' - SCOAN leader warns
How Prophet Oladeji, new CAC leader, wants to change church
CAC How new leader is going to change the church