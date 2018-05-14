news

Rev. Sam Adeyemi, the general overseer of Daystar Church, has successfully bagged a PhD from Regent University in the US.

The excited cleric took to social media on Sunday, May 13, 2018, to share photos from the event.

He captioned one of the snaps, writing, "Grateful to God for graduation today from @RegentUniversity as Doctor of Strategic Leadership (DSL).

"Appreciation to my lovely wife, @nikeadeyemi, and children, family, friends, the faculty (Dr Doris Gomez, Dr Kathleen Patterson, Dr Rob Freeborough, et al.), and Dr Pat Robertson for great encouragement through this academic journey. The objective was reinvention.

"We are never too old to learn. Trusting God to serve better. #regentgrad18 #glorytoGod #strategicleadership."

Big congrats to him.

Daystar’s founder to make church history by launching Saturday services

Pastor Sam Adeyemi is making history by starting Saturday services at his church, Daystar.

According to the church’s bulletin, Saturday services at Daystar Christian Center will begin on April 7, 2018.

The first will be held by 6–7:15PM at the Church Premises, Plot A3C Ikosi Road, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

This service is for people who are unable to attend services on Sundays. This way, everyone, irrespective of their busy schedule, get an opportunity to attend church at least once a week.