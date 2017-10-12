It is another Thursday so it's only right that we go back in time.

Today, we are taking you back to December 2016 when Bishop David Oyedepo shared his thoughts on tithing .

According to the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners Chapel, 10 percent of your income qualifies you for God’s blessings.

In his words, “Everybody believes that God has an open Heaven order of blessings for His people. But you see it takes your tithing to qualify for it. So, if you only know the promise but you don’t know the condition, you will die frustrated.

“Now Christ has redeemed us from the curse of sin, from poverty, from death, but what does it take to get there, it takes faith in the demands. People just believe the promise but you need to believe the demands."

“It is believing the demands that entitles you to the fulfilment of the promise. There is no provision in the Scriptures without conditions attached. Even salvation as free as it is, you need to repent before you can be saved. There is nothing provided for without conditions to meet.”

This was all stated in a video posted via an Instagram account called @famousblogng.

Do you agree with this statement?