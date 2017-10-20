Religion Vs Sex: :  This Pastor has an explanation for increase in prostitution

Pastor Samuel Adegboye has an answer for anyone wondering why prostitution is increasing in Nigeria.

According to the General Overseer of Testimony Chapel, Ilorin, Kwara State, there are at least two reasons why more young girls are joining the trade.

Daily Post reports that laziness and these girls’ refusal to further their education has been cited as his reasons.

In his words, “Most young girls become lazy and not ready to further their studies since they have hope in operating as a social worker to survive.

“Imagine most hotels are being used to harbour commercial sex workers where they have their own rooms to host their clients; at times, you will see them roaming the streets in search of clients without shame."

He also urged the government to do something about this terrible trend.

Pastor Adegboye said, “Government must enact a law to ban such an evil business. It is becoming worse every day as some non-Nigerians will even come to practice such a dirty act in our dear country.

“Prostitution is responsible for the increased rate of sexual diseases in our society. When different people are allowed from neighbouring countries to come and live as commercial sex workers in Nigeria without let or hindrance.

“Since the government has refused to intervene, Nigeria has now become a home to commercial sex workers. It is time to act fast and curb the evil practice.

“Government must use security agents to check every hotel and arrest any person suspected to be a commercial sex worker.”

Let's hope the government heeds his advice.