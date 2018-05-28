Ramadan 2018: Attaining mercy and seeking forgiveness

news

The first phase of Ramadan is rounding off, and it is scary that the holy month is rapidly passing us by.

In shaa Allah, the second phase of this glorious month begins by sunset today but before then we have to take a long look back on how we fared in the last 10 days.

Before Ramadan, a lot of us planed to engage in one rewarding activities or the other. While some intended to complete recitation of the Qur'an before the first 10 days round off, some pledged they would not miss congregational prayers and many others wished to give charity generously.

All these are good plans, Ma shaa Allah, but did you achieve these plans? Did you try as much as possible to tap from the mercies of Allah that the first trimester of Ramadan is loaded with?

If you haven't there is a still a golden chance for all of us to seek and tap from the blessings of Ramadan

Ramadan is divided into three phases. Each division has its specialty and blessings. The first 10 days is loaded with Allah's mercy, the second denotes forgiveness and the last 10 signifies freedom from the torture of hell fire.

The mercy phase might be coming to an end but Allah's mercy knows no bound. He is ever merciful and a Muslim who believes in the names with which Allah describes himself would not lose hope in the Rahmaniyyah (mercifulness) of Allah.

In Quran 39 vs 53, Allah enjoined us not to lose hope in his mercy. This is an assurance that no matter how much we err, once we genuinely seek forgiveness and repent, Allah will not disappoint us because he is oft-forgiven and ever merciful.

So, the first 10 days have literally gone and the next phase of forgiveness is upon us. I hope we are all ready to seek the face of our Lord in the remaining days of this special month.

Looking at it from a keener perspective, one would see that the whole month of Ramadan itself is a mercy from Allah to guide us from sins and ultimately shield us from the torment of hell fire. The ultimate goal of any Muslim is to enter paradise and none would enter the promised garden Allah has prepared for his servants except the righteous.

And since Allah says the essence of fasting is to make us righteous as stated in Quran 2:183, then we can conclude that the whole essence of fasting is to prep us with good deeds, and acts of worship that will earn us a place in the paradise.

So, fasting is a mercy from Allah and we can't afford to turn away from this blessing.

Now, the perfect time to seek forgiveness of Allah is here. We slip into sins every time but we don't remember to ask for forgiveness of our sins each time we err. So it is about time we recoil from the sinful path and seek the mercy and forgiveness of Allah.

Now is the right time to fill our hearts and preoccupy our tongues with remembrance of Allah day and night. This won't only serve as an act of worship for which there are rewards, it would also prevent us from the numerous worries of life.

In Qur'an 2:46 Allah says "verily, in the remembrance of Allah do hearts find rest."

As we are stepping into the second phase of Ramadan, it is incumbent on us to repeatedly seek istighfar (forgiveness). In the second half of Ramadan, the prophet taught us to say O Allah, You are Most Forgiving, and You love forgiveness; so forgive me. (Allahumma innaka 'afuwwun, tuhibbul-'afwa, fa'fu 'anni)

So, let us get busy with genuine acts of worship in the remaining days in this holy month especially in the last 10 days. May Allah pardon us, forgive us and have mercy upon us ....Ameen.