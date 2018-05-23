Home > Communities > Religion >

Ramadan 2018: 5 things Muslims need to avoid during Holy Month

We take a look at a list of things prohibited during Ramadan.

Gossiping and all forms of idle talk are prohibited during Ramadan

There are at least five things all Muslims need to avoid during Ramadan.

They include:

1. Music

During this period, Muslims are encouraged to give up music as they spend time meditating and worshiping.

2. Watching TV

Muslims are expected to avoid watching TV, playing board games, basically any form of entertainment during Ramadan.

The goal is to reduce or completely give up everything in order to truly focus on Allah.

Overfeeding is also forbidden play

3. Intimacy with opposite sex

During the day, couples are prohibited from sexual intercourse. This is only permitted at night, when the fast is over for the day or in the early hours of the day, before the fast starts.

4. Idle Talks

Gossiping and backbiting are things to be avoided not just during Ramadan but at all times.

Q 31 vs 6: "The Doomed are preoccupied with Idle Talk and They turn away from … The Command to fear Allah and remember the Day of Resurrection."

A Muslim scholar adds, "I mean his tongue should fast, he should not backbite or lie, for example. His eyes should not look at what Allah obligates as forbidden. His legs should not walk to places where such a person would commit a sin. When a person fasts from dawn to sunset, he/she abstains from food and drink, along with sexual intercourse if he/she is married."

Muslims are also expected to avoid holding grudges as Islam is a religion of peace.

5. Social Vices

Normally, practices like doing drugs, smoking, drinking alcohol are considered Haram (forbidden). It goes without saying that Muslims are expected to avoid these things during the Holy Month.

Fast Facts on Ramadan

It is the 9th month of the Islamic calendar. This is considered the most important event in the Islamic calendar.

During this period, Muslims all over the world spend 30 days fasting during daylight hours, reading the Quran, concentrating on charity, prayer, and worship.

