Ramadan 2018: 3 deeds that will earn you great rewards (Day 2)

The holy month of Ramadan is meant to cleanse, reform and guide Muslims to righteousness.

The best example of righteousness is in the character and ways of life of prophet Muhammad and since he exemplifies every good deeds, the best for us is to look up to him and his deeds especially in this holy month.

When Muslims fast, it is not because they like to go hungry for no reason. It is simply done in obedience of the commandment that endears them to Allah. (SWT)

Fasting in Islam is a great act of worship that attracts so many other beautiful deeds.

And any muslim who wants to follow the footsteps of the prophet should be "greedy" enough to maximize the rewards of every acts of worship in Ramadan.

These three deeds are parts of the examples we find in the prophet.

1. Charity.

In this holy month, Muslims are encouraged to give more in charity to the needy and the poor; to friends, family and neighbours.

Giving and spending in the course of Allah according to prophet Muhammad does not decrease our wealth. It is in fact a means to increase our wealth.

Allah says in the Holy Qur'an 2 verse 261:

"The charity of those who expend their wealth in the Way of Allah may be likened to a grain of corn, which produces seven ears and each ear yields a hundred grains. Likewise Allah develops manifold the charity of anyone He pleases, for He is All-Embracing, All-Wise."

Giving in Ramadan attracts great rewards for the one who gives. it is one of the deeds that shields us from hell fire.

Prophet Muhammad said: “Guard yourselves against the Fire (of Hell) even if it be only with half a date-fruit (given in charity); and if you cannot afford even that, you should at least say a good word.”

2. Nawafil or Supererogatory prayers.

While we remain conscious of the five daily prayers, It is very rewarding to offer more supererogatory prayers in Ramadan.

Observing Nawafil prayers is very much encouraged especially during this blessed month whereby we are rewarded like we prayed a compulsory prayer for each nafil prayer we pray.

We can do more of this during the last 10 days of the holy month as Qiyamul lael. (the voluntary night prayers) Do not forget that a particular night in the last 10 day is greater and better than 1000 months.

So it is only reasonable for us to emulate the prophet's sunah and meet the night as worshipers seeking the face of Allah.

3. Reading the Qur'an.

This is another fantastic deed that earns us rewards with each alphabet pronounced during the recitation of the Holy book. An alphabet earns us 10 rewards. What if you read the whole Qur'an and ponder on the meanings of the words of Allah, how much rewards would you garner?

The holy Qur'an was revealed to Prophet Muhammad in Ramadan. It was reported that Angel Jubril used to recite the Quran with the prophet in Ramadan.

This means it is the prophet's way to read the Quran in Ramadan. This act is one of prophet's deed that Muslims are expected to imbibe in Ramadan to have the full benefits of the blessed month.

Islam is a religion that takes acts of worship seriously and Ramadan isn't an ibaadah to joke with as Allah exclusively reserves the rewards.

Every fasting Muslim should therefore try as much as possible to maximize this period with recitation of the Quran, voluntary prayers and reach out to the needy and the poor. Surely, the rewards for good deeds is nothing but good.