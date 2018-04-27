Pulse List: 9 names of God every Christian should know

news

God has so many names. Today, we take a look at just nine of them. Here are meaningful names of God every Christian should know.

They are:

1. Abba —

This is an Aramaic word that is can be translated as “Father” or “Daddy.”

It is used in Romans 8:15 which reads, “So you have not received a spirit that makes you fearful slaves. Instead, you received God’s Spirit when he adopted you as his own children. Now we call him, Abba, Father.”

This is whom Jesus cries out to during His ordeal in the garden of Gethsemane seen in Mark 14:36.

If we see God as our Abba, our Father, Daddy even, it gets a lot easier to think of ourselves as His children.

2. Adonai —

This word is used frequently in the Old Testament. It means that God is Master, Owner or Lord. This implies that God is in charge of everyone and everything.

Explains why Isaiah uses this term when he says, “I saw the Lord (Adonai) seated on a throne” (Isaiah 6:1).

3. Jehovah Nissi—

This means “God is my banner” seen in Exodus 17:15 which reads, “Moses built an altar there and named it the LORD is my banner.”

Catherine Martin/Trusting in the Names of God, p.180–181 adds context writing, “Banners were not foreign to the people of Israel and were often attached to bare poles or standards. The banner represented deliverance and salvation. When Moses held up his hands, the people of Israel relied on God for their assurance and their victory. Though God is called Yahweh Nissi only once in the Bible, His work is seen throughout Scripture. We learn that the Lord will fight for us, the battle is His, and He is a God of deliverance.”

4. El Chuwl —

It means “The God Who Gave You Birth” as seen in Isaiah 43: 1–3b which says, “But now thus saith the LORD that created thee, O Jacob, and He that formed thee, O Israel, Fear not: for I have redeemed thee, I have called thee by thy name; thou art Mine. When thou passest through the waters, I will be with thee; and through the rivers, they shall not overflow thee: when thou walkest through the fire, thou shalt not be burned; neither shall the flame kindle upon thee. For I am the LORD thy God, the Holy One of Israel, thy Savior.”

ALSO READ: Christian actress says she got Black Panther role after dumping acting and searching for God

5. Elohim —

This is a Hebrew word that means “God” in English. It is also said to be translated as “The Creator.”

It is seen in Genesis 1:1 which says, “In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth.”

6. El-Shaddai —

This word means “All Sufficient God.” It is used to describe and emphasize God’s power and sovereignty. It could also be translated as “God Almighty.”

God uses this exact name while making a covenant with Abraham: “When Abraham was ninety-nine years old, the LORD appeared to him and said, “I am God Almighty El-Shaddai; walk before me and be blameless. I will confirm my covenant between me and you and will greatly increase your numbers” (Genesis 17:1–2).

7. El Elyon

This means “The Most High God.”

8. Yahweh —

This is seen as the most personal and sacred name that God gives himself in the Old Testament. It was originally known as YHWH before it evolved into the word Jehovah which is used at least 6,800 times in the Bible. It is seen when God is talking to His creaion.

“God tells Moses, “I am the LORD Yahweh. I appeared to Abraham, to Isaac and to Jacob as God Almighty El-Shaddai, but by my name the LORD Yahweh I did not make myself known to them.” (Exodus 6:3).

It also means “The Self-Existent One.”

9. Yahweh-Rapha

It means “The LORD That Healeth.” See Exodus 15:26; 2 Chronicles 7:14; Psalm 6:2; 41:4; 103:3; 147:3; Isaiah 19:22; 30:36; 57:18–19; Jeremiah 3:22; 17:14; 30:17; Matthew 8:7; 10:1; and Luke 4:18

Is it compulsory to know these names?

Names are very important as they hold the key to people’s identity. In God’s case, knowing His varuous names helps His children relate to Him on a deep level.

It also helps to know exactly who you are calling on in what situation. We hope these names result in a deeper, more intimate relationship with Abba.