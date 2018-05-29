Pulse List: 5 times Jesus showed human emotions in the Bible

news

Thanks to the Bible, we know that Jesus Christ felt and experienced various emotions during His three-year public ministry. Today, we take a look at five times He actually showed human emotions.

They include:

1. Empathy

During His last hours before His death, we see Him display empathy- the capacity and ability to understand and share the feelings of others. Despite being crucified and about to die, He was still able to understand and share the emotional pain of His mother, Mary.

As a result, that He made arrangements for her welfare after His death. See John 19:25–27.

2. Compassion

On several occasions, the Bible talks about how Jesus cared and showed compassion towards to people suffering from either physical ailments or as a result of their sinful actions. (Matthew 9:20–22 and John 8:1–11).

He was compassionate towards any and everyone irrespective of their social status, sin, e.t.c. He just cared and showed compassion on them(see Matthew 9:36).

No wonder Psalm 103:13 says, "Just as a father has compassion on his children, So the LORD has compassion on those who fear Him."

3. Happiness

The book of Isaiah describes Jesus as "a man of sorrows and acquainted with grief" (53:3). But we see later that He was a joyful man, who was happy and celebrated with others.

The Bible tells us that he rejoiced (was happy) after His disciples returned from a preaching mission (Luke 10:21).

Jesus also spoke of true happiness in the Beatitudes, which says, "Rejoice and be glad, for your reward will be great in heaven."

4. Sadness

In the New Testament, Jesus expresses His sadness by weeping at least two times. John 11:35 tells us that "Jesus wept." This had to do with the death of Lazarus.

He cries again in Luke 19:41 which says, "As he approached Jerusalem and saw the city, he wept over it."

5. Anger

While Jesus was caring and empathetic, He also got angry especially at religious leaders who thought they were better than others.

To these people, He showed real anger, even using harsh words like, "You snakes! You brood of vipers! How will you escape being condemned to hell?" (Matthew 23:33)

Prior to this, he had referred to false prophets as those who come in sheep's clothing "but inwardly they are ferocious wolves" (Matthew 7:15).

On one occasion, He went as far as flogging people selling cattle, sheep, and doves, and others sitting at tables exchanging money (John 2:14).

John 2:15-17 says, "So he made a whip out of cords, and drove all from the temple courts, both sheep and cattle; he scattered the coins of the money changers and overturned their tables. To those who sold doves, he said, "Get these out of here! Stop turning my Father's house into a market!" His disciples remembered that it is written: "Zeal for your house will consume me."

On other occasions, the Bible also tells us that He loved, grieved, sighed, wept, even sobbed, groaned, was in agony, was surprised and got amazed. (See Mark 10:21; John 11:5; Luke 10:21; John 11:33–36; Matt. 20:34; Mark 1:41; 3:5; 8:6; Luke 7:9; 22:15).

Still, it is important to note that there is no record of Jesus experiencing fear, anxiety, and worry! Read Matthew 6:25–34 for Jesus' teaching on worry.