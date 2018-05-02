Pulse List: 5 things you need to know about Hell

news

Here are five things everyone really needs to know about Hell.

They are:

1. Hell was NOT made for sinners

Contrary to this popular opinion, Hell was actually made for Satan and his demons . Unbelievers just join them there.

Matthew 25:41 proves this: “Then he will say to those on his left, ‘Depart from me, you who are cursed, into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels.”

2. Hell is the absence of God

1 John 1:5 tells us that “…God is Light, and in Him, there is no darkness at all.” While Matthew 8:12 says, “But many Israelites — those for whom the Kingdom was prepared — will be thrown into outer darkness.”

Based on these verses, hell could be described as the absence of God, His love, light, His everything. Who wants that?

ALSO READ: Pope Francis paints a scary picture of who Satan really is

3. We send ourselves to Hell

People often talk about hell as a place where God banishes sinners but the truth is that we are the ones who send ourselves there. You can accept God or accept Hell, the choice is yours.

Revelation 21:8 says, “But the cowardly, the unbelieving, the vile, the murderers, the sexually immoral, those who practice magic arts, the idolaters and all liars — they will be consigned to the fiery lake of burning sulfur. This is the second death.”

John 3: 36 also says, “The one who believes in the Son has eternal life. The one who rejects the Son will not see life, but God’s wrath remains on him.”

In The Great Divorce and The Problem of Pain, author C.S Lewis adds: “In the long run the answer to all those who object to the doctrine of hell is itself a question: “What are you asking God to do?” . . . To leave them alone? Alas, I am afraid that is what he does. . . . In the end, there are only two kinds of people — those who say to God “thy will be done” and those to whom God says in the end “thy will be done.”

4. Hell is exactly what it sounds like

The Bible is very clear about what hell is . It is a place of never ending torment. Matthew 13:50 says, “furnace of fire…weeping and gnashing of teeth.” Mark 9:48 adds, “where their worm does not die, and the fire is not quenched.”

5. Hell is what we deserve but have been saved from

There is a reason why Jesus talked about hell more than anyone else in the Bible. It is because He wanted us to know where we would have gone to if not for His sacrifice.

1 Peter 3:18 says, “Because Christ also suffered once for sins, the just for the unjust, to bring you to God, by being put to death in the flesh but by being made alive in the spirit.”

No one is perfect, we have all done terrible things, but because of God’s love, mercy, grace and this ultimate sacrifice, we have been saved us from this scary place.