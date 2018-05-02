Home > Communities > Religion >

Pulse List: 5 things you need to know about Hell

Pulse List 5 things you need to know about Hell

We take a look at Hellfire, based on the Bible’s perspective.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pulse List: 5 things you need to know about Hell play

Illustration of hell

(fromthemindoffir)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Here are five things everyone really needs to know about Hell.

They are:

1. Hell was NOT made for sinners

Contrary to this popular opinion, Hell was actually made for Satan and his demons. Unbelievers just join them there.

Matthew 25:41 proves this: “Then he will say to those on his left, ‘Depart from me, you who are cursed, into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels.”

Oil painting of hell by a follower of Hieronymus Bosch play

Oil painting of hell by a follower of Hieronymus Bosch

(Wellcome Images/Wikimedia Commons)

 

2. Hell is the absence of God

1 John 1:5 tells us that “God is Light, and in Him, there is no darkness at all.” While Matthew 8:12 says, “But many Israelites — those for whom the Kingdom was prepared — will be thrown into outer darkness.”

Based on these verses, hell could be described as the absence of God, His love, light, His everything. Who wants that?

ALSO READ: Pope Francis paints a scary picture of who Satan really is

3. We send ourselves to Hell

People often talk about hell as a place where God banishes sinners but the truth is that we are the ones who send ourselves there. You can accept God or accept Hell, the choice is yours.

Revelation 21:8 says, “But the cowardly, the unbelieving, the vile, the murderers, the sexually immoral, those who practice magic arts, the idolaters and all liars — they will be consigned to the fiery lake of burning sulfur. This is the second death.”

John 3: 36 also says, “The one who believes in the Son has eternal life. The one who rejects the Son will not see life, but God’s wrath remains on him.”

You don't have to go to hell play

You don't have to go to hell

(youtube/Jamaal Williams)

 

In The Great Divorce and The Problem of Pain, author C.S Lewis adds: “In the long run the answer to all those who object to the doctrine of hell is itself a question: “What are you asking God to do?” . . . To leave them alone? Alas, I am afraid that is what he does. . . . In the end, there are only two kinds of people — those who say to God “thy will be done” and those to whom God says in the end “thy will be done.”

4. Hell is exactly what it sounds like

The Bible is very clear about what hell is. It is a place of never ending torment. Matthew 13:50 says, “furnace of fire…weeping and gnashing of teeth.” Mark 9:48 adds, “where their worm does not die, and the fire is not quenched.”

5. Hell is what we deserve but have been saved from

There is a reason why Jesus talked about hell more than anyone else in the Bible. It is because He wanted us to know where we would have gone to if not for His sacrifice.

1 Peter 3:18  says, “Because Christ also suffered once for sins, the just for the unjust, to bring you to God, by being put to death in the flesh but by being made alive in the spirit.”

No one is perfect, we have all done terrible things, but because of God’s love, mercy, grace and this ultimate sacrifice, we have been saved us from this scary place.

The subject of Hell remains a controversial one. Some people say it does not exist, others say otherwise. Regardless of where you stand, the truth is that it does exist not because I have been there but because the Bible says so, as seen above.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Healing 10 great Bible verses to read when you need divine helpbullet
2 Pastor Adeboye Every first child needs to listen to RCCG G.O’s latest...bullet
3 Pastor Kumuyi See beautiful photos of Deeper Life’s multi-billion...bullet

Related Articles

Pope Francis Vatican insists hell is real despite Pontiff’s ‘hell does not exist’ statement
Hell Does Satan’s place of torment really exist?
Hell Plaster in Vatican city breaks after Pope Francis says ‘hell doesn’t exist’
Hell “The image of fire and brimstone has never been part of Catholic teaching” — Catholic priest says
Daddy Freeze ‘Hellfire is very real’ — OAP teaches in new video
Pope Francis ‘Satan is not a myth, he is very real’ — Holy Father tells Christians
Pope Francis 5 times Holy Father caused major controversies with his comments
Judgement Day Pastor says Hindus, Jews, Muslims, even atheists will make Heaven
Pulse List 5 things you probably don’t know about guardian angels

Religion

Pull Him Down Syndrome Nigerians celebrate wealth, Ghanaians hide, destroy it – Duncan-Williams
3 important lessons Christians can learn from Songs of Solomon
Songs of Solomon 3 important lessons Christians can learn from Biblical book
Daddy Freeze asks if Christian women can wear trousers
Daddy Freeze “Can Christian women wear trousers?” — Religious activist asks
Pope Francis says exorcism of demons fights against evil
Exorcism Pope Francis says removing demons is a “way to fight against evil”