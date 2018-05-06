Pulse List: 5 things to know about God’s love for humanity

news

Many know that God exists, have heard about Him but not enough really know about His love for humanity. Here are five important things everyone should know about this unique kind of love.

They are:

1. His love is unconditional

God does not love you when you are good and hate you when you are bad. No, He loves you through it all. He definitely hates the sin but He always loves His children.

2. His love is timeless

Psalm 136:26 says, “Give thanks to the God of heaven, for his steadfast love endures forever.”

3. Nothing can separate us from this gift

Romans 8:37–39 says, “In all these things, we are more than conquerors through him who loved us. For I am convinced that neither death or life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”

In Jerry Bridges’ words, “God’s unfailing love for us is an objective fact affirmed over and over in the Scriptures. It is true whether we believe it or not. Our doubts do not destroy God’s love, nor does our faith create it. It originates in the very nature of God, who is love, and it flows to us through our union with His beloved Son.”

4. His love makes us better

No one experiences God’s love and remains the same. You definitely become a better brother, wife, sister, husband, overall being.

5. God’s love enables us to love others

1 John 4:7–8 says, “Beloved, let us love one another, for love is from God, and whoever loves has been born of God and knows God. Anyone who does not love does not know God, because God is love.”

When you experience God’s love, it is only fair that you share it. In fact, it is safe to say that knowing God’s loves compels you to love others.