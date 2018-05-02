Pulse List: 5 easy ways to appreciate your pastor

news

It takes a lot to be a pastor. Something a lot of people forget in their haste to criticise Men of God. Today, Pulse Religion wants to take some time to acknowledge these clerics by offering you five easy ways to appreciate your pastor.

They include:

1. Say Thank You —

This is one of the easiest ways to let your pastor know you appreciate them and their efforts. Let them how much you enjoyed the sermon. This is so important since being a pastor comes with a lot of criticism and zero or no kind words.

2. Give him a handwritten note —

We live in a digital era where you can easily send a text or email to let them know what you are thinking. But taking the time to write a note or letter really lets the person, in this case, your pastor, know how much you really appreciate them.

3. Be helpful in church —

Being a pastor is not just about preaching, especially in a small church. A lot of times, it also involves taking care of other things like assigning duties, e.t.c. This is why being of more service is a great way to appreciate your pastor since it lightens their burden.

4. Pray —

You can show God how much you appreciate your church leader by taking the time to pray for their spiritual wellness, emotional well-being, e.t.c. You can also find out what their prayer requests are and join them in taking them before God. This is an inexpensive but significant way to support and appreciate your pastor.

5. Be a better Christian —

This is a great way to let your pastor know his work is not in vain. This is probably all the encouragement and appreciates he needs.

“We ask you, brothers, to respect those who labor among you and are over you in the Lord and admonish you, and to esteem them very highly in love because of their work. Be at peace among yourselves.” — 1 Thessalonians 5 v 12–13

Let's try our best to appreciate and encourage our pastors.