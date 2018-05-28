Home > Communities > Religion >

Prosperity preacher tells members to buy $54M private jet

Prosperity Gospel Preacher tells members to buy $54M private jet for the church because God said so

The American evangelist says God told him to tell his congregation to buy his fourth private jet.

  
Prosperity Gospel preacher tells members to buy a $54m private jet because God said so.

Relevant Magazine reports that Jesse Duplantis, a TV preacher has announced to the world that he is "believing God" for a new aircraft, a state-of-the-art Falcon 7x, said to cost over $50M.

Despite already owning three private jets, purchased in 1994, 2004, and 2006, he made it known during a recent episode of his show "This Week with Jesse, that he wants the fourth one because this is what God told him to tell the church.

In the video above, the popular prosperity gospel preacher is seen saying, "You know I've owned three different jets in my life and used them and used them and just burning them up for the Lord. Jesse, you want to come on up where I'm at? Before you ask, I'll answer - Isaiah 65:24. I want you to believe me for a Falcon 7x.

"This is the Starship Enterprise. This is where I'm going, praise God - what I'm believing God for. We're believing God for a brand new Falcon 7X so we can go anywhere in the world in one stop."

Jesse Duplantis owns three different private jets. But he still needs a new one worth $54M play

Jesse Duplantis owns three different private jets. But he still needs a new one worth $54M

(churchleaders)

ALSO READ: Benny Hinn’s nephew criticises prosperity gospel

Why this preacher needs a new private jet

The televangelist goes on to explain why he needs another private jet saying that he needs another so that he can make direct flights, "go anywhere in the world nonstop," as opposed to stopping for fuel.

"I can avoid all those exorbitant prices for jet fuel all over the world," he added.

As to how this new Falcon 7X would be gotten, Duplantis is quick to say that he believing God for it since He was the one that told him he needed the $54 million dollar jet.

According to him, God's voice in his head told him, "Jesse, I didn't ask you to pay for it. I asked you to believe for it."

To his congregation, he said, "We never ask you to give anything that me and [wife] Cathy don't give ourselves." Still, he also told them to "Pray about becoming a partner to it if you'd like to. And if you don't, you don't have to, but I wish you would.

"If you pray about it, I believe God will speak to you about something, and you'll be blessed by it. Because let me tell you something about it: All it's gonna do is touch people. It's going to reach people. It's going to change lives."

To those who criticise pastors with private jets, the preacher said, "Now some people believe that preachers shouldn't have jets. I really believe that preachers ought to go on every available voice, every available outlet, to get this gospel preached to the world."

"I really believe that if Jesus was physically on the Earth today he wouldn't be riding a donkey. Think about that for a minute. He'd be in an airplane preaching the gospel all over the world," he added.

The televangelist also said that he personally won't own the jet as it will belong to his ministry - Jesse Duplantis Ministries.

