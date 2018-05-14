Prophet TB Joshua warns Christians to let go of dirty money

news

Prophet TB Joshua warns against taking dirty money to church.

Daily Post reports that the funder of the Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) issued this strong advice in a recent sermon titled, 'Read The Bible With Forgiveness.'

In the video above, the popular cleric says that dirty money and the pride that comes with it is not the way to get God's blessings.

He says, "We are too proud - that is why we believe so much in money. 'Money answereth everything' - that is the voice of pride.

"When you speak, one can hear the voice of money. When you walk, one can see the traces of money… But money is dirty; the journey of money is too far".

Prophet Joshua went on to advise people to participate in church activities instead of depending on their money.

In his words, "Get interested in His plans and work with His projects. Go and work in the church where humility can come."

He encouraged people to help without focusing on the size of the church.

"It's not the size of the ministry that determines the strength of the ministry. The strength of the ministry is the relationship of the ministry to God; it is not the population or crowd, fame or popularity. You can see just two members in a church that is more connected to God than the biggest church," he explained.

Prophet T.B Joshua's advice for hard times

The SCOAN leader also listeners not to give up but to have faith when faced with challenges.

Using himself as an example, he said, "When you look at my antecedents, you will see I have more degrees in persecution than praise. I am a professor when it comes to persecution but I am just a first-degree holder in praise. Well, I am not expecting praise because my reward is over there."

Listen to the rest of the sermon in the clip above.