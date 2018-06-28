Prophet T.B Joshua: 5 things you need to know about SCOAN

news

Prophet T. B Joshua's ministry, the Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) is one of the most popular places of worship in Nigeria. But we can bet not everyone knows everything about this church . Here are five additional things you need to know about SCOAN:

Belief in the Holy Spirit

The church really believes in the Holy Spirit. According to the church's official website, "The Holy Spirit worked with the Father and the Son to create the world. The Father gave His Spirit to make us like His Son, Jesus Christ. The Jesus Christ we know is Jesus in the power of the Holy Spirit. He made a wonderful promise in John 14:16–17: "I will ask the Father, and He will give you another Counselor to be with you forever - the Spirit of Truth. The world cannot accept Him, because it neither sees Him nor knows Him. But you know Him, for He lives with you and will be in you."

"The Holy Spirit is to be with us forever. He is not known or received by everyone, but only by those who are prepared for Him. The Holy Spirit shows us how wrong our sins are. He helps us to accept Jesus Christ as our Saviour. He completely changes our lives. This is called being converted or born again."

Second coming of Jesus

The church believes that Jesus Christ will return one day. This is based on Acts 1:11 and 1 Thessalonians 4:16–17.

Healing

The church believes that "divine healing is the supernatural power of God bringing health to the human body. It is received by faith in the finished work of our Lord Jesus Christ. All the punishment Jesus Christ received before and during His crucifixion was for our healing - spirit, soul, and body. By His stripes, we are healed. Divine healing was included in the benefits that Jesus Christ bought for us at Calvary."

No wonder Prophet T.B Joshua's church is well known for its miracles.

Lord's Supper

SCOAN's site writes that "The Lord's Supper as was celebrated by Jesus Christ and His disciples in Matthew 26:26–28,"While they were eating, Jesus took bread, gave thanks and broke it, and gave it to His disciples, saying, 'Take and eat; this is My body.' Then He took the cup, gave thanks and offered it to them, saying, 'Drink from it, all of you. This is My blood of the covenant, which is poured out for many for the forgiveness of sins.'" As the disciples of old were instructed to partake of the Lord's Supper by Jesus Christ, we also partake of the Lord's Supper (2 Peter 1:4), upon the instruction of the Holy Spirit (1 Corinthians 2:10; 11:26–31)."

Salvation

The belief is that true freedom and redemption from sin "is received by faith in the cleansing power of the Blood of Jesus Christ. Each man has to accept Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior, otherwise, Jesus' death will not save him."

These five things are the some of the beliefs of Prophet T.B Joshua's church. The church has 10 beliefs which make up its statement of faith. Others include a belief in the Bible, speaking in tongues, and God's power to deliver people from sin.