Pornography: 3 major reasons why this sexual sin is very bad

news

Most people have wondered if pornography is a sexual sin . The popular argument is that the Bible does not talk about it so how can anyone know for sure if it is bad. Well, according to Pastor James Emery White, it is definitely a sexual sin that should be avoided.

Crosswalk reports that the senior pastor of Mecklenburg Community Church in Charlotte, N.C. offers several reasons why porn is terrible in his newly released book A Traveler's Guide to the Kingdom: Journeying through the Christian Life.

Here are three major reasons why porn is very bad:

It opens the door to other sins

In his words, "Studies are beginning to show that the effects of porn on men are more than temporary sexual stimulation: as they see women treated as objects, they begin to treat women that way. They become more sexually aggressive, leading to date rapes and expected "hook-ups."

Pastor White adds, "In pornography, women are treated as objects. They are not fulfilling God's dream for their life as His precious daughter, nor are they fulfilling His design for sexual expression and fulfillment...And if you are a woman watching it for the men, it is equally degrading to them."

Porn destroys your soul

He explains how this is achieved writing, "Sin of any kind desensitizes your spiritual life. Continued exposure to a sin such as pornography is like shooting novocaine into your soul.

"It deadens you and grieves the Holy Spirit in your life, forcing Him to withdraw His utmost filling in a way that diminishes His power and presence in your life."

ALSO READ: Addicted man watches porn as pastor preaches

It ruins sex

Pastor White wants everyone to know that porn is dangerous because it has a negative impact on sexual interactions between couples.

"It is absolutely ridiculous to say that watching porn enhances a sexual life. Instead, it cheapens it. Those caught in its web testify to how porn quickly becomes a substitute for sexual intimacy with your spouse.

"Nothing reduces sex to lust more than pornography. Yielding to such images is overwhelmingly addictive, like a narcotic that delivers a quick hit to the emotions or senses, but ravages you from within. It destroys real relationships, real intimacy, real sexuality," he concludes.

Do you agree with him?