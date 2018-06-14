Pope Francis wishes players well as 2018 World Cup begins

news

Pope Francis wishes players well as the 2018 World Cup begins today, June 14, 2018, in Russia.

Aleteia reports that he sent his regards while addressing the weekly General Audience in St. Peter's Square on Wednesday, June 13.

The leader of the Roman Catholic church said, "Tomorrow the 2018 World Cup championship will begin in Russia. I wish to send my warmest greetings to the players and the organizers, as well as those who will be following via the social media this event that overcomes all boundaries."

Pope Francis also expressed his desire for the championship to bring people and countries together.

In his words, "May this important sporting event become an opportunity for encounter, dialogue, and fraternity between different cultures and religions, favoring solidarity and peace among nations."

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will hold from June 14 to July 15. The first match is Russia vs. Saudi Arabia.

Pope Francis and football

On several occasions, the Pontiff has been very open about his love for the game and the fact that he is a club member of Argentinian side San Lorenzo de Almagro.

He has also talked about how the sport can be used to build up unity, form virtue and break down division across the world.

Watch the video below to see him with the Argentinian football team.