Pope Francis: Why Catholics always make sign of the cross

One of the most recognizable thing about Catholics all over the world is that they always make the sign of the cross.

Pope Francis offered an explanation for this while addressing his general audience on Wednesday, April 18, in St. Peter’s Square, Aleteia reports.

According to the Holy Father, the sign of the cross is very powerful, adding that all Christians should know how to do it.

Significance of the sign of the cross

In his words, “All our life, words, thoughts, and actions, are under the sign of the cross, that is to say, under the sign of Christ’s love to the very end. Making the sign of the cross, when we wake up, before we eat, in the face of danger, or before going to sleep at night means telling ourselves and others to Whom we belong, and who we want to be.”

Referring to baptism, Pope Francis said the sign of the cross is done on the child’s forehead in order to announce the fact that the child now belongs to Christ.

He further explains saying this “helps us to understand better the gift received on the day of our Baptism and to renew our commitment to correspond to it in the situations in which we find ourselves today.”

The pontiff added that this is why children need to be taught the meaning of the sign of the cross, and how to do it properly.

He went on to shed some more light on baptism before greeting the audience in eight different languages.