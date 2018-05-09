Pope Francis wants Christians to know how to deal with Satan

news

Pope Francis really wants Christians to know more about Satan so they know exactly who they are dealing with.

His homily at Mass in Casa Santa Marta on May 8, 2018, gives people everything needed in order to deal with the devil, Aleteia reports.

The Holy Father starts by first agreeing with the Bible, which says, "the ruler of this world has been condemned." He is quick to add that being "a loser" does not change the fact that "the devil is a seducer who knows what to say to us" … and ultimately, "we like to be seduced."

In his words, "And he has this capability. This capacity to seduce. That's why it is so difficult to understand that he has been vanquished because he presents himself with great power, he promises you so many things, he brings you lovely presents, wrapped up beautifully. 'Oh, how beautiful!' … but you don't know what it contains within. 'But the wrapping paper is so nice ….' He seduces us with the packaging without allowing us to see what's inside. He knows how to present his proposals to our vanity and our curiosity."

How to deal with Satan, according to Pope Francis

Wondering how the devil should be handled ? Well, the Roman Catholic leader has an answer for you.

He advises Christians to remember that devil is a "great liar, the father of lies, extremely dangerous," especially since "we fools believe him."

Pope Francis says, "If I know that if I spiritually approach this or that thought if I approach this or that desire if I go to this place or that other one, I am approaching this furious, chained dog. Please, don't do it. 'I have a very deep wound…' 'Who did that to you?' … 'The dog' … 'But wasn't he chained up?' … 'Yes, but I went to caress him …' 'You went looking for him???' … That's how it is. Never draw close to him just because he's chained up. Let us leave him there. Chained up."

He concludes his teaching on dealing with Satan by reminding people to always pray.

"We must pray, do penance, and not approach him or dialogue with him. And as well, to go to our mother, as children do. When a child is afraid, he goes to his mother. 'Mommy, mommy, I'm afraid.' When he's had a nightmare, he goes to his mother. Go to the Virgin. She protects us. And the Fathers of the Church, above all the Russian mystics, say that in times of spiritual tribulation, we must take refuge under the mantle of the great Mother of God. Go to the Mother. May she help us in this fight against the one who has lost, this chained up dog, so as to conquer him," Pope Francis adds.

Pope Francis on Satan and Hell

Lately, the Holy Father has been very vocal on Satan and his lair.

He dealt with the subject of the devil in his recently released apostolic exhortation called "Gaudete et Exsultate" (Rejoice and Be Glad).

In it, Pope Francis describes Satan as "the prince of evil." He also offers seven great ways to fight and defeat the devil.

Prior to the release of his apostolic exhortation, the Pontiff dealt with a major controversy caused by a report that claimed that the pontiff denied the existence of hell .

According to newspaper publisher and atheist, Eugenio Scalfari, the pope told him, "There is no hell, there is the disappearance of sinful souls."