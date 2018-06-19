Pope Francis: Three magic words and how to avoid divorce

news

Here is how to avoid divorce, according to Pope Francis.

The leader of the Roman Catholic church offered great relationship advice while addressing a Delegation of the Forum of Family Associations, Aleteia reports.

Pope Francis advises couples who want to avoid breaking up and get to a 50th or 60th wedding anniversary to have a lot of patience.

In his words, "Another thing in married life that helps greatly is patience: knowing how to wait. Wait. In life, there are situations of crisis - major crises, ugly crises - where perhaps there are even times of infidelity. When the problem can't be resolved at that moment, we need that patience of love that waits, that waits."

The Holy Father also shared a cute story of an elderly couple whose marriage had benefited from a lot of patience.

He said, "Then, another thing I ask spouses who are celebrating their 50th or 60th anniversary: "Which of you has been more patient?" It's mathematical, the answer is: "Both." It's beautiful! This shows a life spent together, one life lived by two people. That patience to put up with each other."

Referring to patients as a major key to a long-lasting marriage, the Pontiff adds, "A lot of patience, of one for the other. If one is nervous and shouts, don't respond by shouting too… Be quiet, let the storm pass, and then, at the opportune time, talk about it."

What every marriage needs by Pope Francis

The Holy Father concluded by sharing three magic words, "words that are important in marriage" every couple needs to adopt.

"First of all, "May I": don't be invasive with the other," he said. "Can I?" That respect of one for the other."

The Second word is "Sorry," the Pope reveals. He explains, "Asking forgiveness is something that is very important, very important! We all make mistakes in life, all of us. "I'm sorry, I did this…," "Forgive me, I forgot…" And this helps to move forward.

"The ability to ask forgiveness helps the family to move on. And it's true, asking forgiveness always includes a bit of shame, but it's holy shame! "Forgive me, I forgot…" It's something that helps so much for moving forward."

Last, but not least is "Thank you." Pope Francis advises couples to have "the big-heartedness to always give thanks."