Pope Francis sermon is what we need to improve spiritual life

Pope Francis' sermon is what every Christian needs to improve their spiritual life.

According to the leader of the Roman Catholic church , reading the Bible, the gospels in particular, for two minutes every day is guaranteed to change your life.

Aleteia reports that he shared this advice in a 15-minute video clip sent to the people in Rosario, Argentina, who gathered for the 2nd National Youth Meeting.

"Because you will encounter Jesus. You are encountering the Word," this is the pope's explanation for sharing this advice.

He goes on to urge young people to always have a pocket-sized Gospel with them, encouraging them to find the time to read it on the bus or at home.

In his words, "Jesus made himself our brother, and he invites us to make ourselves incarnate, building together that beautiful ideal of a civilization of love, as his disciples and missionaries in the here-and-now."

Pope Francis says this is why we must be with Jesus "in prayer, in the Word, and the Sacraments. Dedicate time to him. Be silent so that you may hear his voice."

Pope Francis to youth

This is not the time fist the pontiff has sent a message specifically for young people.

On March 19, 2018, he got to have an intimate time with 300 youths which gave him the opportunity to hear what the young adults think about the church and life in general. The meeting, which held in Rome, lasted for four hours.