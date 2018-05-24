Home > Communities > Religion >

Pope Francis says there is nothing wrong with criticising him

The Pontiff tells Italy's bishops to speak freely and share their issues.

Pope Francis tells Italian bishops that criticism is not a sin

Many people, religious leaders included, have a problem handling criticism. Pope Francis has made it clear that he is not of them as he says there is nothing wrong with criticising him.

He made this known while speaking with Italian bishops while opening their General Assembly, Catholic Herald reports.

The Holy Father urged the bishops to "speak openly" as he asked them to tell him "all the words, your concerns, criticisms - it is not a sin to criticise the Pope here, yes, not a sin - and inspirations that you carry in your hearts."

He went on to share his three "worries" which he said are the reduction/merging of dioceses, the decline in vocations in Italy and financial scandals.

According to Pope Francis, he is really worried about the "hemorrhaging" of vocations and religious life in Italy which he blamed on factors like demographic changes, scandals in the Church and a "dictatorship of money," which he notes is preventing young people from the priesthood.

He added that "God only knows" how many seminaries and monasteries will be closed as a result of this decline.

"These are my concerns. They are points for reflection, " the Pope concluded.

Message to critics

