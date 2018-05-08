Pope Francis says love is work, not what they say in movies

news

Pope Francis wants Christians to know that love is work, not what is seen in movies.

During his homily at Santissimo Sacramento Parish on May 6, 2018, Crux reports that the Holy Father reminded believers of the true meaning of love.

According to the leader of the Roman Catholic church , “Love is not what they say in movies… Love is not playing violins, all romantic. No, love is work. Love shows itself in works, not in words.”

He added that love can be found in “always working for others,” not in the couples seen in movies.

Explaining the concept of God’s love, Pope Francis encouraged Christians to ask this question: “Do I remain in the love of the Lord or [do I] go out to look for other amusements and conduct of life?”

He concluded by urging believers to remain in God’s love by asking the Lord for help and following Jesus’ example.

Pope Francis on love

This is not the first the Holy Father has broached the subject of love, God’s love in particular.

On August 21, 2016, he shed some light on God’s love and salvation while speaking to pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square.

Referring to Luke 13:23–24, he said, “the Lord offers us many opportunities to save ourselves and to enter through the door of salvation. This door is an opportunity that must not be wasted.

Because at a certain moment ‘the landlord got up and locked the door’ (v.25), as mentioned in the Gospel. But if God is good and loves us, why does He close the door — He will close the door at a certain point? Because our life is not a video game or a soap opera; our life is serious and the goal to achieve is important: eternal salvation.”