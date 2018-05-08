Home > Communities > Religion >

Pope Francis says love is work, not what they say in movies

Pope Francis “Love is not what they say in movies… No, love is work” — Holy Father says

The Pontiff warns Christians to let go of the idea of love seen in romantic movies.

  • Published:
Pope Francis says love is work, not what they say in movies play Pope Francis explains what true love is (Daniel Ibáñez/CNA)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Pope Francis wants Christians to know that love is work, not what is seen in movies.

During his homily at Santissimo Sacramento Parish on May 6, 2018, Crux reports that the Holy Father reminded believers of the true meaning of love.

According to the leader of the Roman Catholic church, “Love is not what they say in movies… Love is not playing violins, all romantic. No, love is work. Love shows itself in works, not in words.”

Pope Francis enters the Santissimo Sacramento parish church to celebrate mass on Sunday, May 6, 2018 play

Pope Francis enters the Santissimo Sacramento parish church to celebrate mass on Sunday, May 6, 2018

(Andrew Medichini/AP)

 

He added that love can be found in “always working for others,” not in the couples seen in movies.

Explaining the concept of God’s love, Pope Francis encouraged Christians to ask this question: “Do I remain in the love of the Lord or [do I] go out to look for other amusements and conduct of life?”

He concluded by urging believers to remain in God’s love by asking the Lord for help and following Jesus’ example.

ALSO READ: 10 pearls of wisdom from Pope Francis

Pope Francis on love

This is not the first the Holy Father has broached the subject of love, God’s love in particular.

On August 21, 2016, he shed some light on God’s love and salvation while speaking to pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square.

Referring to Luke 13:23–24, he said, “the Lord offers us many opportunities to save ourselves and to enter through the door of salvation. This door is an opportunity that must not be wasted.

Because at a certain moment ‘the landlord got up and locked the door’ (v.25), as mentioned in the Gospel. But if God is good and loves us, why does He close the door — He will close the door at a certain point? Because our life is not a video game or a soap opera; our life is serious and the goal to achieve is important: eternal salvation.”

He tackled love again, this time the love of money in 2017.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Daddy Freeze OAP reacts to powerful resurrection miracle in Pastor...bullet
2 Bishop Oyedepo After Living Faith founder, another preacher ‘raises...bullet
3 Healing 10 great Bible verses to read when you need divine helpbullet

Related Articles

Pope Francis Catholics thank Pontiff for making church cool
Tattoos, Sex Pope Francis' message to youths proves he is the coolest pontiff ever
Pope Francis ‘Stop wearing cross as fashion statement’ — Pontiff
Hell Does Satan’s place of torment really exist?
Easter Greetings Pope Francis, Trump, world leaders deliver their messages
Pope Francis ‘No point going for Mass if you leave the same’ - Holy Father says
Hell Plaster in Vatican city breaks after Pope Francis says ‘hell doesn’t exist’
Pope Francis 40 Saints Holy Father wants Catholics to imitate
Pope Francis 5 times Holy Father caused major controversies with his comments
Pope Francis “Is my atheist father in heaven?” —tearful boy asks Holy Father

Religion

Pastor Adeboye says not having PVC is a sin against God
Pastor Adeboye RCCG G.O says not having PVC is a sin against God
Opinion Poll: Is Satan really attacking young people?
Satan Is the devil really attacking young people?
Daddy Freeze attacks Pastor Adeboye, Ayo Oritsejafor on tithe
Daddy Freeze OAP tackles Pastor Adeboye, Ayo Oritsejafor & Apostle Suleman’s latest tithing statements
Pastor says members without PVCs are banned from his church
In Delta Pastor says members without PVCs “would not be allowed to worship” in his church