Home > Communities > Religion >

Pope Francis hits 40 million followers on Twitter

Pope Francis Catholic leader hits 40 million followers on Twitter

According to a recent report, the Pope’s accounts has the second-most followers and comes is the third most interactive among world leaders.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Pope Francis has hit a new milestone.

The Catholic leader has just reached the 40 million followers mark on Twitter. This was achieved by the combination of all nine of his @Pontifex accounts.

Catholic Herald reports that these accounts, in different languages including Latin, have grown by over 9 million followers in the past 12 months.

Pope Francis offers prayers and condolences to victims of Anambra church attack play

Pope Francis offers prayers and condolences to victims of Anambra church attack

(Pope Francis/instagram)

 

Reactions from the Vatican.

The pope himself has not said anything about this achievement, but the Vatican Secretariat for Communication and secretariat’s prefect have both issued statements.

According to the Vatican Secretariat for Communication, these Papal accounts represent the interest and attention of “the people — ordinary people, Christians and non-Christians, political leaders — for the Holy Father’s tweets.

“Every day, through his tweets, Pope Francis makes himself available to men and women through social media, at times offering a spiritual thought. Other times sharing with his followers a reflection on events of great significance for the international community.”

 

Speaking with the Vatican Radio, the secretariat’s prefect, Monsignor Dario Viganò, added that “the pope takes great care of his social profiles, to such an extent that he closely and carefully checks all the tweets, which are then published.”

She went on to say that these accounts reflect the pope’s concern and “care for relationships” because he knows that the web is “a network not of wires but of people.”

ALSO READ: 10 great Pope Francis quotes to live by

Other milestones.

Apart from hitting the 40 million Twitter mark, Pope Francis has also made some pretty remarkable lists.

Twiplomacy.com, which ranks world leaders’ impact on the social media platform, reports that the Pope is the second most followed world leader of 2017. The first is Donald Trump @realDonaldTrump, in case you were wondering.

He is also the third most influential world leader with 41,000 tweets and retweets. Once again, he falls behind the U.S. president, who has almost 80K tweets and retweets.

Finally, the Pontiff is the third most interactive world leader with 14M interactions while the president is the first with 196M.

Pope Francis met Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro in a private capacity, because the pontiff's heart was with the Venezuelan people play

Pope Francis met Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro in a private capacity, because the pontiff's heart was with the Venezuelan people

(AFP/File)

 

Instagram is not left out.

Twitter is not the only place that is being dominated by the Pontiff.

His official account, @franciscus, is very close to hitting 5M followers. Currently, it is at 4.9M followers with 461 posts.

This is very impressive when you consider the fact that the Pope just joined the social network last year.

Pope Francis Instagram Post play

Pope Francis Instagram Post

(Instagram)

 

The Pontiff (born Jorge Mario Bergoglio on 17 December 1936) became the Pope in 2013 at the age of 76. His predecessor was Benedict XVI.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Throwback Thursday Remember when Bishop Oyedepo went viral for this...bullet
2 Religion Vs Sex We asked a Pastor & an Alfa about masturbation, this...bullet
3 End Times Expect tsunamis, earthquakes and hurricanes on Oct. 15thbullet

Related Articles

Pope Francis 10 life changing tweets from the Catholic leader
Pulse List 10 great Pope Francis quotes to live by
Pope Francis Catholic leader named most influential tweeter in the world for the third time
Pope Francis Pontiff gains 1 million Instagram followers under 12 hours
Pope Francis Pontiff joins Instagram
Pope Francis Pontiff set to join Instagram
Pope Francis Rap Battle The Pontiff is trending on Twitter and it is not for the reasons you think
Celebrity Birthday Pope Francis is 79-years-old
Pope Francis Catholic leader says parents shouldn't put computers in their children's room because of 'dirty content' on Internet
Vatican Are Pope Francis’ statements contradicting?

Religion

Pastors know exactly what to do to attract followers
Pulse List 5 weird miracles that will blow your mind!
MURIC wants the Federal Government to make the first day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic new year a work-free public holiday
MURIC 6 important things group wants for Nigerian Muslims
Ifa has been described as the true religion of the Yoruba people
Religion Wars Did Christianity and Islam destroy Yoruba traditional beliefs?
Churches need to do better in the praise and worship department
Pulse Opinion Why churches need to start taking praise & worship seriously