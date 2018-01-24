Home > Communities > Religion >

Pope Francis compares gossiping to terrorism

Pope Francis Catholic leader compares gossiping to terrorism

The Pontiff says gossiping Nuns are worse than the “terrorists of Ayacucho.”

Pope Francis has compared gossiping to terrorism.

During his South American tour stop in Lima on Sunday, the leader of the Roman Catholic church likened gossiping nuns to terrorists.

As he spoke to 500 cloistered nuns at the historic Church of the Nazarenas, he asked, “Do you know what a nun who gossips is?”

Pope Francis dislikes gossip play

Pope Francis dislikes gossip

“A terrorist,” he answered. “Because gossip is like a bomb. One throws it, it causes destruction and one calmly walks away.”

This received some laughter from the crowd but Pope Francis continued to stress his point with a straight face.

He said:  “No terrorist sisters! The best remedy is to bite your tongue. Don’t gossip in the convent because that will inspire the devil.”

The Pontiff added that gossiping nuns were worse “than the terrorists of Ayacucho.” This also got some laughter from the locals.

Nuns present during his speech in Lima play

Nuns present during his speech in Lima

ALSO READ: Gossiping is one of Pastor Lazarus Mouka's deadly sins

Reactions to Pope Francis’ gossiping comment

The Pontiff’s statement may have got the locals to laugh but not everyone found it funny.

Huffington Post reports that a newspaper editor has criticised the statement, adding that sex abuse by Catholic priests is more like terrorism than gossip.

 

This statement comes after the Pope’s constant defense of  Bishop Juan Barros who has been accused of protecting notorious pedophile priest Fernando Karadima.

