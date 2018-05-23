Pope Francis: 7 great quotes from Holy Father on bullying

news

For Pope Francis, bullying is an important issue that must be eradicated. This explains why he is been very vocal about this particular problem during his papacy.

Today, we take a look at seven great quotes from the leader of the Roman Catholic church on bullying. They are:

1. "There is a phenomenon in these times that worries me. It is bullying. Be very careful (…) For the sacrament of Holy Confirmation. Never do this [bullying] and above all never allow it to be done. Promise it! (…) In your school or neighborhood, is there anyone who is insulted or teased because he is fat or thin, or because he has a defect? Do you enjoy embarrassing him or beating him up for this? Think about it."

2. "In this cultural challenge (against school bullying), the decisive foundations are set in the years of children's elementary school education."

3. "A language of gestures, which is sometimes a slap, a smile. (…) A smile that gives hope, looking in the eyes, gestures of approval or patience, of tolerance. Leaving aside aggression, bullying - that's another thing. Bullying is a form of aggression that hides a deep cruelty, and the world is cruel. The world is cruel."

4. "Unfortunately, bullying is an 'air' that our children often breathe. The remedy is to make them breathe a different air, a healthier and more human one. That's why an alliance with the parents is very important."

5. "Today we constantly see the phenomenon of bullying in schools, of people assaulting the weak: 'because you are fat' or 'because you are like that, or a foreigner, or black, or because of this …' Assault, assault … Children, kids … Also children. This means that there is something within us that drives us to do this. To be aggressive against the weak. And I think this is one of the stains of original sin. It is a work of Satan."

6. "The idea is to work together to form open-minded children who are free of the widespread prejudice that says that in order to be worth you have to be competitive, aggressive, and hard on others - and especially hard on those who are different, foreigners, or who in some way appear to be an obstacle to your own self-affirmation."

7. "We must stop thinking of ourselves as if we were on opposite sides, blaming each other. Instead, we need to put ourselves in the other's shoes, understanding the objective difficulties that both sides are facing today in education, and thus creating greater solidarity: complicity in solidarity."