Plateau Killings: Pastor Adeboye, Adefarasin, Oyedepo react

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and Pastor Paul Adefarasin react harshly to killings in Plateau state.

Between Saturday, June 23 and Sunday, June 24, 2018, at least 262 people were killed by suspected herdsmen who invaded and attacked the villagers in Nghar Yelwa .

Pastor Adeboye's response

Reacting to the tragedy, the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) described the killings as condemnable, according to The Nation.

Represented by Assistant General Overseer on Personnel and Administration, Pastor Johnson Odesola, he encouraged the security forces to do better while encouraging Nigerians not to lose hope.

"There is still hope for this nation, though what is happening in the country is very sad, but hope is not lost as God has not left us alone. There are still pockets of things we can see around that will make us happy," he said.

This was said at the Special Thanksgiving Service for all mothers, intending mothers, widows & their families tagged: 'Joy of Many Generation.'

Pastor Adefarasin's response to killings

The Senior Pastor of House on the Rock Church has shared his thoughts on the recent tragedy in the country .

During Sunday service on July 1, 2018, Daily Post reports that he criticised the government for not protecting the people in the Middle Belt.

Pastor Adefarasin said, "I normally do not like to comment but advice when we have a crisis that violates human lives. The security architecture, the executive, the legislature in Nigeria seem to be impotent to deal with the matter or we must assume that they are complicit.

"We will do everything in our power not to antagonize the government but to protect the sanctity of human life and protect human lives. We will not wait till the killings spread to the South-west from the middle belt region and our freedom is taken away from us.

"They had Python dance over eastern region of Nigeria where they had no insurgency or militancy, but now without any physical arms, mayhem has visited our people who are mostly of Christian faith and we hear no python dancing for the protection of their lives and properties in Plateau."

Referring to how Uthman Dan Fodio colonised Nigeria, he added, "It is evident the Fulanis have been invited into Nigeria from other countries like Senegal and Guinea where they have not been allowed to rule and summoned to our country of over 170 ethnic groups to take over our land and continue the colonization Uthman Dan Fodio began. Nobody will be able to carry out intentions of Fulani people to colonize Nigeria again. Nigeria will never become the Fulani republic."

Bishop David Oyedepo weighs in

The founder of the Living Faith Church, better known as Winner's Chapel, has also reacted to the recent tragedy in Plateau .

Information Nigeria reports he had a lot to say about the killers and their sponsors during an evening service and later at an event called Hour of Prayer on June 28, 2018.

Read his lengthy reaction:

"We are on the verge of an outburst. These Islamists are not relenting. And cursed be anyone from any quarters backing these wanton killings in Nigeria. Cursed be their roots and their generations. Not one herdsman has been accosted. Even when they were brutal enough to announce. They are poised for war but it will be in their own house. Everybody, whether in government or out of government, any demonic agent that's after the destruction of this nation, the Lord God destroy them and their household.

Eleven villages were sacked in Plateau and by now since this their callous acts started, 52 villages are empty….when there is no war! Cursed be all forces behind this wanton killings!

If I be a man of God, let the fire of divine vengeance fall upon their head! Join in this warfare prayer, they won't know where the war is coming from but they won't wake up in the morning…,,and the Christians are their targets. In the name of Jesus, divine vengeance will target them and bring them down.

We are told from the News that ISIS have found their way to Nigeria. Whatever channel they came from, they will return from that same channel. The Angels of God will fight all the enemies of this nation. War shall not break out in Nigeria, it will break out in their own houses and take them off one by one. Curse these operators and their backers, curse them in the name of the Lord.

Nigeria is not a Fulani republic, let every devil be concerned. I will never become one. We didn't sign a deal to live together as a Fulani Republic. Everybody that carries that thought and wants to implement it, the power of God will bring them down. Now in Nigeria, cows are more valuable than human lives. Authority claims they haven't found anybody to claim responsibility when it was announced.

By the blood of Jesus, every manipulator behind this killing, the Lord brings them down! Do you pray for witches or against witches? Do you pray for armed robbers or against armed robbers? Know what to pray against. The present system must be prayed against…and God will bring them down. Is cattle business government business? If everybody whose shop is robbed goes about killing people, will it be taken?

Don't let anybody take you for a ride. Self Defence is entrenched in the constitution. Give it what it takes to show that you're not a dummy. I have ordained a shepherd over a generation. I have a commitment to please God. Don't let any devil take you for a ride. Somebody announced that 'we killed them and we will still kill them' and they have not picked them up. What?!!!! Can't you tell who is behind it?

Well, we are set. We are set. We will engage the full force of our spiritual authority. The saints must be preserved. The atrocities in Benue, vengeance will answer. The atrocities in Plateau, in Adamawa, Southern Kaduna, judgment will answer…but if you think you will proceed any further, except God has left Heaven, we are in it together."