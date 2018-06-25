Pastor says Satan's place of torment, hell, is not real

news

An American Pastor says Satan's place of torment known as hell is not real .

For Timothy Rogers, a popular Arkansas evangelist and singer of the Prince of Peace church in Blytheville, it is just a "fairytale," one that is no different than Santa Claus, Christian Post reports.

The 38-year-old preacher shared his thoughts during an hour-long sermon, seen in the video below. It was delivered at the funeral of a young man.

In his words, "'Is he (the young man who passed) going to Hell? Did he accept Jesus as his …?' See, Y'all have been sold a lie. You've been bamboozled. All that stuff is a fairytale. To believe in Hell means you have to believe in Santa Claus. I don't care how you cut [it]. Hell is an imaginary place. And I was told that if anything that does not have an explanation must be imagination."

"When you're dead, you're done," he added.

He continued, "So that's why you can talk about a Hell that you don't know nobody went to. For a billion years ain't nobody ever came back and told you that they were hot. For a billion years, ain't nobody ever came back and told you that they up in yonder singing around in a choir. I didn't come for you to agree with me. I know how to lay it out to y'all salted but I don't care. I didn't come for you to agree with me."

Rogers' words was received with applause from the congregation who shouted "c'mon pastor" as he noted that "hell is what you create."

He further explained that going to hell or heaven is based on everyone's actions and decisions.

"That's why when you read the Old Testament, Hell wasn't under the earth. When you read the Old Testament, Hell was on the earth. When you read the Old Testament, Heaven wasn't beyond the sky, when you read the Old Testament, Heaven was in the Garden of Eden. Heaven was Canaan," he said. "What I came to tell you is you're waiting to go to Hell and you went and turned your life into a living hell. Why? Because you have become a worshiper of death," Pastor Roger said.

Is hell real?

This pastor's claims have been debunked by Robert Matthews, senior pastor at Kingdom Vision International Church in Mississippi.

On June 21, 2018, he released a statement with several reasons why hell exists and why this controversial preacher should not be believed.

He said, "The erroneous teaching of Pastor Tim Rogers (whom I do not know personally, but am praying for fervently) proves the necessity of discipleship and sound doctrine in our times. The description of hell (subsequently heaven) as fairy tale, is both a dangerous, deadly and demonic doctrine designed by Satan to steal the souls of men who live with no fear of judgment. The counter for this is anointed sound Biblical doctrine. (1 Tim. 4; 2 Tim. 4:2–5).

"As leaders, we must do more than assimilate people through church systems and church culture. We must seek to develop them in Christlikeness (which seems to be a lost term). As believers (members, Christians), we must commit to grow beyond milk and not settle for cotton candy sermons that taste/sound good but lack life-transforming Scriptural substance. Believers must also commit to Bible Study (personally and corporately), prayer, Godly fellowship, and meditation on the Word beyond online snippets & soundbites," Matthews added.

Reacting to the criticism, Pastor Rogers made a video thanking his supporters while maintaining that the only thing he cares about is the"truth."

"I just want truth. I don't want anything else but that. Truth sets me free," were his words.