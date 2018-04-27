Pastor Kumuyi: Photos of Deeper Life’s costly headquarters

news

You really need to see the beautiful photos of Deeper Life Bible Church’s multi-billion headquarters at Gbagada, Lagos.

The 40,000 sitting capacity building was inaugurated on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

According to Punch, it took 13 years for this property to be constructed.

Pastor Kumuyi talks about Deeper Life’s multi-billion headquarters

Speaking at the event, the General Overseer, Pastor William F. Kumuyi thanked God and his members.

He said, “I just want to thank God and, at the same time, commend every member of the Deeper Life Bible Church in Nigeria and beyond, for their patience all through the years the project lasted. Their contributions in terms of finance and human resources despite the challenging times have been heart-warming and praise-worthy.

“The project is not, in any way, an advertisement of self or riches. It is served to accelerate the earnest fulfillment of the Great Commission. There are no riches to advertise anyway because the resources came from all strata of membership of the church. Everyone contributed his or her mite. It was a determination to give God the very best."

“When you read through the scriptures, you find that tabernacles were huge edifices that evoked the aura of the Almighty. When you read about the nature of the building that King Solomon built for God, it was magnificent and befitting of worship of the Owner of the whole universe.

“We in Deeper Life Bible Church believe in preaching the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ and we hope that the new building will attract people who ordinarily may not think of coming to hear the word of God. And the Bible tells us that one soul is greater in value than all the riches of the world put together. So then, if by putting up the building, a soul is saved from the fury of hellfire, we would have achieved God’s goal.”

Yemi Osinbajo shares his thoughts on Deeper Life’s multi-billion headquarters

The building was commissioned by the Vice President, who was flanked by dignitaries and religious leaders like the G.O’s wife, Mrs. Esther Kumuyi, General Overseer of The Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Mission, Pastor Lazarus Muoka.

In his words, “This is one of the proudest moments for me as a Christian, being alive and here seeing this sweet edifice built solely for the propagation of the Gospel of Christ. I am proud of what has been achieved here; the amenities, the IT architecture, and ambiance, It is my prayer that, with the way this church has been growing, the coming Glory will be greater than the one gone by.”

He also described Kumuyi, as “a man of uncommon humility and commitment to the spread of the undiluted gospel of Jesus Christ with candour and integrity.”

What you need to know about Deeper Life’s multi-billion headquarters

Features of the 30,000 four-level amphitheater include central air-conditioning units, standby generators, 7.5 MVA dedicated public power, 2.5 MVA transformers, and a fire hydrant.

The impressive building also has office facilities on five floors, six and 12-passenger elevators.

A multi-purpose hall, water treatment plant, modern sewage treatment plant, two industrial boreholes, firefighting equipment, toilet facilities, restaurant, a four-level framed structure car/bus park for 450 cars and 75 buses can be found inside the compound.

Outside is a multi-million naira flyover with traffic lights on Oduwaiye Street constructed by the church.