Pastor E.A Adeboye :  The new year will bring favour - Daddy GO

news

Pastor E.A Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God during a ‘Let’s Go A Fishing’ programme in Oshogbo declared that 2018 will be better than 2017.

Daddy GO as fondly called urged Nigerians not to lose hope in Nigeria despite the hardship faced.

He added that everyone be optimistic and keep loving Jesus as 2018 will bring favour.

“It is imperative for everybody to love Jesus, who is the solution to myriad of challenges, confronting the world.

“Nigerians should be optimistic as the new year will bring favour, better than 2017”, he said.

Making reference to the book of John, Chapter 3, Verse 16, he charged Nigerians and Osun people to love Jesus Christ, noting that solution to problems in Nigeria and the global community lies in Jesus.

Article by Linda Ofonze.